Online Exam Proctoring Market is Projected to Reach USD 915.6 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 18.1% During 2021-2027

The global online exam proctoring market is estimated to have reached USD 398.3 million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 915.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Online Exam Proctoring enables students to write a test online in a remote location. This is done while maintaining the integrity of the test. Students must confirm their identity and they may be monitored through video. This video is then used to flag any irregular student behavior. Online proctoring has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, and so too have concerns about the practice, in which students take exams. This leading to a rise in market growth.

Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic is to drive the growth of the Online Exam Proctoring market

Online exam proctoring has surged amid COVID-19 as the institutions are currently considering digital solutions for the exams which would enable them to serve the community better and provide new opportunities to do business. Hence, online exam proctoring is growing rapidly in the current scenarios. As the institutions have been shut down for months due to coronavirus outbreaks across the world. Various academic institutes and universities are trying to adapt this technology to complete academic years for schools, colleges, or higher education segments and the exams can be done by online exam proctoring.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-online-exam-proctoring-market/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic is driving the online exam proctoring

Online proctoring has surged during the pandemic. This is a great practice in which the candidate takes exams under the security of third-party programs. In a live proctored test, a proctor monitors the student taking the exam and an audio-video and screen share feeds in real-time also. The proctor can monitor up to 16/32 candidates at a time depending on the provider. The ore advantage of this model is that it removes the location constraint of proctoring. The more advanced automated proctoring is another form of proctoring in which the audio-video and screen share feeds of the test candidates are recorded during the test.

Growing advanced technology supporting online exam proctoring

the growing advanced technology boosting the online proctoring market. Currently, monitoring candidates from remote areas via online proctoring technology is lending credibility to assessments. The innovation in e-learning and continually developing technologies have reinvented the students to obtain knowledge and upgrade their professional skills. The online remote proctoring is completely subjected to the availability of a computer and a high-speed internet connection. With the help of combining technologies proctors extend their reach across geographies, and clamp down on unfair activities, with unconventional invigilation methods.

Recent Development

Recently, Proctortrack software has been launched and is the only automated online remote proctoring solution that can continuously verify the identity of online test-takers. It also detects and deterring academic misconduct.

On VUE online proctoring has been launched in recent times that allows you to take your certification exam securely from your home or office. With just a simple check-in process, involving ID verification, face-matching technology, and a live greeter, you can test without leaving the comfort of home.

Competitive landscape

The online exam proctoring market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of companies that provides varied online exam proctoring. However, the companies that hold the majority share of online exam proctoring market are Kryterion, Proctorio, Talview, ProctorU, Comprobo, TestReach, SMOWL, PSI Online, ProctorExam,Pearson Vue,Prometric,Biomids Persistent Proctor, ProctorTrack,BTL,Mercer-Mettl, Verificient,Examity, ProctorEdu, VoiceProctor, Smarter Services, Inspera, Gauge Online and others.

In the Online Exam Proctoring market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Application and By Region Key Players Kryterion, Proctorio, Talview, ProctorU, Comprobo, TestReach, SMOWL, PSI Online, ProctorExam,PearsonVue,Prometric,Biomids Persistent Proctor,ProctorTrack,BTL,Mercer-Mettl, Verificient,Examity, ProctorEdu, VoiceProctor, Smarter Services, Inspera, Gauge Online and others.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Advanced Automated Proctoring

Recorded Proctoring

Live Online Proctoring

By Application

Universities

Companies

Certification Programs

Government

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-online-exam-proctoring-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: