Online Event Ticketing Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2021- Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holding Inc

Online Event Ticketing Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Online Event Ticketing market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Online Event Ticketing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holding Inc, Kyazoonga, Ticketmaster Entertainment LLC, Fandango Inc, Razorgator Inc, TickPick LLC, AOL Inc, Ticketsauce.com Inc

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153668/online-event-ticketing-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=VIIXX

Industry News:

– December 2019 – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for online ticketing of National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) was signed between Films Division and BookMyShow (BMS). NMIC is the only museum in India dedicated to cinema. Under the MoU, BookMyShow will provide a technical solution for offline and online sale of NMIC.

– August 2019 – Atom Tickets partnered with global advertising technology pioneer, The Trade Desk. The partnership allows movie marketers to identify sales generated from their programmatic advertising spend, which is a first for the entire industry.

Scope of the Report

The online event ticketing market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Entire proces of event ticketing has witnessed a dramatic shift from traditional booking of tickets at event venue counters to purchasing tickets in advance from the comfort of one’s home.



Key Market Trends

Cinemas to Occupy Significant Market Share

– Online booking for cinemas and movies occupies the majority of share among all other events. This is due to vendors such as MovieTickets, fandango, bookmyshow and ticketnew, which are offering tickets at discounted rate.

– Moviegoers are more likely to purchase tickets online rather than buying at box office or sel-serve kisosk, if the movie is likely to be sold out due to its popularity.

– Moreover, advanced technologies deployed to cinemas such as 3D screens adoption is increasing as people are prefering digital recording and projecting technology over analog movie screens.

– This segment was the worst hit due to outbreak og COVID-19. Some of the movies are now being released over OTT platforms instead of movie halls, since the halls are temporarily closed due to lockdown, which is hampering the growth of the market.

– However, as the movie halls open in future, the growth of market is anticipated more since customers would have to purchase tickets online or through an app ahead of arriving at the theater. Venues would look for ways to avoid physical interaction.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated for Fastest Growth

– The market in Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing since few years due to rise in disposable income, high penetration of smartphones, improving internet connectivity and increasing urbanization.

– As per MPAA, the number of digital 3D cinema screens in the region increased from 62608 in 2018 to 73314 in 2019, which is the highest globally. This represents the high level of technological advancements taking place in the region, which is aiding in market demand.

– Online event ticketing vendors are continosuly growing in number. For instance, in November 2019, Amazon mobile app and amazon.in mobile website introduced a new ‘movie ticket’ option. The tech giant introduced the new ticketing feature only in India in partnership with BookMyShow.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153668/online-event-ticketing-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=MW&Mode=VIIXX

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Online Event Ticketing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com