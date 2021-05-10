Online Event Ticketing Market 2021 Global Outlook – Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holding Inc, Kyazoonga

Online Event Ticketing Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Online Event Ticketing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The online event ticketing market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358082/online-event-ticketing-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Global Online Event Ticketing Market are Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holding Inc, Kyazoonga, Ticketmaster Entertainment LLC, Fandango Inc, Razorgator Inc, TickPick LLC, AOL Inc, Ticketsauce.com Inc and others.

Industry News and Updates

– December 2019 – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for online ticketing of National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) was signed between Films Division and BookMyShow (BMS). NMIC is the only museum in India dedicated to cinema. Under the MoU, BookMyShow will provide a technical solution for offline and online sale of NMIC.

– August 2019 – Atom Tickets partnered with global advertising technology pioneer, The Trade Desk. The partnership allows movie marketers to identify sales generated from their programmatic advertising spend, which is a first for the entire industry.

– August 2019 – TickPick, founded in 2011 raised institutional funding worth USD 40 million. TickPick started out as a secondary marketplace for ticket resellers, but it now sells tickets directly from partners like Firefly Music Festival and Riot Fest, the Big South and Western Athletic Conferences, Florida International, Georgia State and Santa Clara Universities, Ric Flair, Sports Illustrated Saturday Night Lights, Shaq’s Fun House and the Maxim Pregame Experience.

Key Market Trends

Cinemas to Occupy Significant Market Share

– Online booking for cinemas and movies occupies the majority of share among all other events. This is due to vendors such as MovieTickets, fandango, bookmyshow and ticketnew, which are offering tickets at discounted rate.

– Moviegoers are more likely to purchase tickets online rather than buying at box office or sel-serve kisosk, if the movie is likely to be sold out due to its popularity.

– Moreover, advanced technologies deployed to cinemas such as 3D screens adoption is increasing as people are prefering digital recording and projecting technology over analog movie screens.

– This segment was the worst hit due to outbreak og COVID-19. Some of the movies are now being released over OTT platforms instead of movie halls, since the halls are temporarily closed due to lockdown, which is hampering the growth of the market.

– However, as the movie halls open in future, the growth of market is anticipated more since customers would have to purchase tickets online or through an app ahead of arriving at the theater. Venues would look for ways to avoid physical interaction.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358082/online-event-ticketing-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Online Event Ticketing Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.