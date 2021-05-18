Online Education Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027 | Aptara , Adobe Systems, Docebo, Edmodo

The Global Online Education Market is expected to expand at a 28.55% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2027.

Our new exclusive research on Online Education Market published by MarketDigits Market Research exhibits the important aspects that are estimated to shape the growth of the global Online Education market over the forecast period in the Online Education market for the next years. Online Education market research report provides market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report conveys pin point investigation of key market segments, market share, specific geographical regions, key market players, and trends in vital industries. It illustrates the potential opportunities and challenges of the market in each region. The research report highlights the market by various segments such as type, application, end-users, and region. It also analyzes the market majors to evaluate the degree of competition in the industry vertical. Moreover, it also analyses and compares the market status and forecast between major regions, namely, US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of world.

The report demonstrates an exclusive investigation of the economic trends and major industrial parameters. It tracks key market drivers and challenges along with the top players. The report then explains strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and predicted growth. The research delivers a precise and detailed explanation of key components and their market expansion scope. The key insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market as mentioned in the report. It features historical and futuristic data related to the industry for the 2021 to 2027 time-period.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Online Education Marke By Component (Hardware (Laptop, Mobile, PC, and Others) and Software (Worldclass, Courseplay, Yuja, and Others)), By Product ( Content (Technical, Management, Commerce, Arts, and Others) and Services (Primary and Secondary Supplementary Education, Test Preparation, Online Certification, Higher Education and Language, and Others)), By Learning Type ( Synchronous (Chat, Voice, Video, and Live Streaming) and Asynchronous (Digital Curriculum Material, e-mail, Discussion Boards, and Social Networking) ), By Vertical ( K-12, Higher Education, Industry and Professionals ) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Online Education Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Wearable Online Education Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Market Snapshot

The key players of the global online education market are Lynda.Com (US), Pearson PLC (UK), McGraw-Hill Education (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), Aptara Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Docebo (Canada), Edmodo (US), PowerSchool Group LLC (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), K12 Inc. (US), Udacity, Inc. (US), and Classteacher Learning Systems (India).

Online education is an electronically supported learning system, which relies on the Internet for interaction and distribution of course material between students and teachers. Growing demand to reduce the cost of education, increasing government initiatives supporting online education, and increasing penetration of smartphones and the Internet are the factors contributing to the growth of the global online education market. Additionally, the market is also expected to be boosted owing to the increasing demand for adaptive learning. However, the availability of abundant free content and lack of awareness is limiting market growth.

Based on component, the global market for online education is dominated by the hardware segment, whereas the software segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. The advent of BYOD among enterprises has increased the demand for smartphones and laptops. Growing investments by online education key players for offering learning management software with enhanced features are expected to increase their demand during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global market for online education is dominated by content segment, whereas the services segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 30.77% during the forecast period. Increasing emphasis on science education in schools has resulted in an inclination towards online courses offering bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees in science-oriented subjects, thereby compelling the growth of the global online education market.

Based on learning type, the global market for online education is dominated by the asynchronous learning segment, whereas the synchronous learning type is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 31.01% during the forecast period. Asynchronous learning is a component of education, which involves interaction between students and instructors with a delay in response timings. It comprises of self-paced courses taken via the internet, Q&A mentoring, online discussion groups, social networking, e-mail, and digital curriculum material.

Based on vertical, the global market for online education is dominated by the higher education segment, whereas the industry and professional segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period. Higher education is the dominant segment due to its popularity among end users when it comes to online education. Online education provides learners with various higher education courses and certifications while educating the users in online learning components such as videos and chat rooms. Furthermore, it also provides learners with time and location flexibility and cost-efficient features.

Regional Analysis

The global online education market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 43% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1.85 billion. Asia-Pacific held the second largest market share and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 31.28% during the forecast period. A well-established infrastructure, highly skilled workforce, and increasing demand for BYOD among corporate organizations are driving the demand for online education in North America.

The base year for calculation in this Online Education Market business report is taken as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, & engagements are. This Online Education Market report is also all-embracing of the data which covers market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers & market restraints that are based on the SWOT analysis. A large scale Online Education Market report is a comprehensive study about the market which tells about the market status in the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Key questions addressed by the report

What was the historic market size (2016)?

Which segmentation (Component/ Product/ Learning Type/ Verticals) is driving the market?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

Who are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

