Online Coding for Kids Market 2021-2028 need of intelligence for next-gen with CodeSpark Academy, Daisy the Dinosaur, AlgoRun, CodaKid, Hopscotch, RoboZZle, ScratchJr, Kodable, CodeCombat, Coding Games, Tynker, Lightbot

Coding is a creative process, perform by programmers to tell a computer how to perform a task. At its foundation, it involves writing computer programs using programming languages. Coding for kids is usually taught using content that is high-interest while creating projects that involve creative input.

Computer coding empowers kids to not only consume digital media and technology, but to create it. Instead of simply playing a video game or using an app, they can imagine making their own video game, or envision what their own website, or app might look like and they’ll have the outlet for expression.

Kids computer programming courses using games, apps, and other kid-centric projects is a research-based approach that has been proven to teach real world skills in a way that keeps students engaged. Since coding can be gamified, kids as early as age 5 can start learning how to code using visual block interfaces or age appropriate text-based coding classes.

Key Players:

CodeSpark Academy

Daisy the Dinosaur

AlgoRun

CodaKid

Hopscotch

RoboZZle

ScratchJr

Kodable

CodeCombat

Coding Games

Bee-Bot

WhiteHat Jr

Blockly Games

Tynker

Lightbot

Online Coding for Kids Market Report Segment: by language type

Java and Java script

SQL

HTML

Python

CSS Ruby

Online Coding for Kids Market Report Segment: by coding level

Pre Level Coding – Grade KG to 2

Elementary Level Coding – Grade 3 to 5

Middle Level Coding – Grade 6 to 8

High Level Coding – Grade 9 to 12

Online Coding for Kids Market Report Segment: by benefits

Coding and programming careers have great earning potential

Demand remains strong for coding-related jobs

Coding ability gives new perspective to problem-solving

Learning to code offers career flexibility

Learning to code can be a fun bonding opportunity for families

Online Coding for Kids Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

