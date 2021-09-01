Online clash of who really are internet trolls

Our comments on the Internet are read by many people and can sometimes be the subject of discussion. For example, recently we shared with you how EA was behind the most hated comment in Reddit history. Today we’re talking about a new study taking a closer look at those who have made malicious comments on social networks, especially when it comes to politics. The result of this investigation is quite interesting.

A new dissertation published in Cambridge University Press

A new study, titled “The Psychology of Political Hostility Online: A Comprehensive, Cross-Country Test of the Lag Hypothesis,” published in Cambridge University Press on August 26, 2021, returns to the fact that discussions much more hostile about politics online than in the real world.

If one were to give a popular answer to this fact, one could argue that human psychology is adapted to face-to-face interaction and therefore people’s behavior changes (for the worse) during impersonal online chats. In fact, many believe that the internet is not a safe place to discuss politics: users who want to discuss controversial topics are much more likely to do so face-to-face with other people. This idea is often used in the media and we often feel that anonymity turns some users into trolls, with little empathy for other interlocutors.

However, according to researchers at Aarhus University, this argument is wrong. In reality, according to the results of this study, everything is not that simple. The results show that hostile political discussions are more likely to be the result of people motivated by their own status (who are attracted to politics and who are just as hostile online and offline). The study also suggests that these people’s behavior is more visible online than offline.

Assholes on the internet?

The recently published study therefore shows that people who are hostile in political discussions on the Internet are just as hostile in face-to-face political discussions. These people have dispositions that wish them a certain recognition and a status that urges them to adopt dominant and aggressive behavior both online and offline in order not to lose a discussion. Alexander Bor from the Department of Political Science at the University of Denmark says:

There are many psychological reasons why we find it harder to control our mood online. We don’t see the faces of those we argue with, and the quick written form of communication can easily lead to misunderstandings. But psychology research tells us that not everyone has the same personality for aggression. Ultimately, these personality differences prove to be a much stronger driver of hostility on the internet.

This research follows studies of more than 8,000 Americans and Danes asked about their experiences and behavior during online or offline political discussions. Despite differences in political institutions and the degree of political polarization, researchers say, status seekers in both countries bear the brunt of political hostility, both online and offline.

The study also showed that Danes and Americans believe that online political discussions are worse than offline discussions, but it offers a different explanation for this phenomenon. Michael Bang Petersen, Professor of Political Science at the university, says:

Our research shows that the reason many people find online political discussions so hostile has to do with the visibility of aggressive behavior online. Online chats take place on large public networks, and the behavior of an internet troll is much more visible than the behavior of the same person in an offline environment.

The researchers found that it wasn’t the internet that made people aggressive: they were actually using the functions of the internet for their own purposes. They also point out that online hostility is not a coincidence, it is a deliberate strategy.

How can you curb the movement?

Alexander Bor discusses the results of the study on the future of the Internet:

We cannot eradicate hate online through education, because it does not arise from ignorance. Hostile people know their words hurt and that’s why they use them. Our research suggests that for each specific talk page there is a need to describe what is and what is not acceptable and to monitor these standards, for example through the use of moderators.

Bor also added that in order to end hate online, we need to decrease the visibility and reach of hateful people, as the alternative is to discourage more sensible people from participating in online discussions. “It’s a democratic problem as social media play an increasingly important role in political processes,” he added.

And if you like this type of study and research, don’t hesitate to consult our previous article reviewing a recent study that looked at whether or not video games really make people violent.