Online casinos: How the industry has grown in the last 10 years

Online casinos have boomed in popularity over the past decade, contributing massively to the growth of the global gambling industry.

The online gambling market was valued at around $60 million in 2020 and has been forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% through to 2027.

Increased internet usage and significant advancements in mobile technology are amongst the key factors which have been driving the sector forwards.

Read on as we look at some of the key elements that have driven the rapid growth of online casinos in the last ten years.

Bonuses & promotions

The ethos of ‘everyone loves a freebie’ certainly has plenty of resonance where the online casino industry is concerned.

All the leading operators have expertly leveraged bonuses and promotions to attract new customers and retain existing ones.

There are few casino operators that offer free slots or matched deposits to entice people into signing up for a new account.

Further deals such as cashback and VIP programs are available for players who visit a site regularly to reward them for their loyalty.

Choice of games

One of the main reasons why online casinos have grown in popularity in recent year is the vast array of games they are able to offer players.

Top software companies such as Microgaming, Playtech, International Game Technology and Scientific Games and many others are continually adding to their game portfolios.

Their link ups with the gambling industry ensure that the quality of games on offer at online casinos are always extremely high.

Barely a day goes by without new casino games being released, further helping to maintain the vibrancy surrounding the industry.

Licensing & regulation

When internet gambling first started, many people were extremely concerned about how safe and secure it was to play casino games online.

Scam sites briefly gave the industry a fairly bad name, but stricter licensing and regulation in key jurisdictions has made a massive difference over the past decade.

Countries such as the United Kingdom and United States have been at the forefront of creating a safer environment for players, which has undoubtedly benefited online casinos.

Players can now sign-up for accounts with trusted operators safe in the knowledge that they will be paid out if they are lucky enough to win.

Safe payment methods

When online casinos first started, people were offered an extremely limited number of ways they could fund their gambling account.

Credit/debit cards were the go-to method for most operators and players, but the landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade.

e-Wallets have made it easier for people to play online casino games – Image via Pexels

Options such as PayPal, Neteller and Skrill are commonplace, while many online casinos have also jumped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

Open banking methods such as Trustly may be the next big thing in the industry, making it even easier for online casinos to facilitate payment transactions.

Mobile technology

Another major factor in the growth of online casinos has unquestionably been the significant advancements made in mobile technology in recent years.

It was once the case where you needed a desktop or laptop to play casino games online, but smartphones have transformed the way that people access the internet.

Mobile usage has increased rapidly, with people now spending an average of around four hours per day on their smartphones.

By optimising their sites to work seamlessly on mobile devices, online casino operators have been able to drive significant revenue growth.

Marketing & advertising

When it comes to marketing and advertising, online casino operators tend to be extremely creative in promoting their sites.

Clever use of marketing techniques has attracted a much wider demographic to online casino games, creating a far more diverse landscape.

Bonuses and promotions have played a significant part in this, while social media marketing has also helped to keep online casinos at the forefront of public consciousness.

Pay-per-click and content marketing are amongst the other clever ways that operators have been able to grow their businesses in recent years.

Future innovations

New games, improved payment methods and enhanced mobile capabilities perfectly highlight how innovations have benefited the online casino industry.

That trend is unlikely to slow down, with virtual reality (VR) amongst the ‘new tech’ expected to make its mark in the industry over the next few years.

The ability to virtually transport players into real-life settings is a tremendously exciting development for online casinos and is something that could drive even more growth.

VR tech has not quite delivered what was initially expected just yet, but the latest hardware certainly looks capable of adding more excitement to the online casino industry.