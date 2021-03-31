Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2021- New Global Opportunity and Showing Huge Growth () in Future by 2027

Online bus ticketing provides a centralized network for booking, viewing, and canceling real-time bus ticket reservations, offering an enhanced solution over conventional travel booking options such as contacting local travel agents or booking tickets at the counter. The rapid penetration of internet users around the world has led to a rise in the rate of adoption of technological aspects in the travel industry. The presence of both local/regional and international players has made the online bus ticketing service market competitive. One of the crucial strategies adopted by the key players includes discounts on first orders, and during festivals and holidays. Several vendors also provide personalized services and offer for the users traveling frequently and using their ticketing service.

Key factors driving the growth of the market are evolving online travel booking behavior of consumers and increasing internet and smartphone penetration. As, with the growing popularity of Internet-enabled products and services, travelers are moving towards online travel bookings for domestic as well and international flights, bus tickets, train tickets, cabs, and hotels. Online booking makes it easy for travelers to plan their trips and is thus becoming a very competitive market. Increasing focus on marketing and promotional activities for customer acquisition is one of the significant trends likely to impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the technical and privacy issues faced by the consumers while booking bus tickets online might hamper the growth of the market.

Major vendors covered in this report: Busbud, BusOnlineTicket, Buupass, FlixMobility, GotoBus.com, MAKEMYTRIP, megabus, Omio, Redbus, Wanderu

