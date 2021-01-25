Online Brand Protection Software Market is expected to Reach US$ 2186.21 Mn by 2022, owing to the Increasing Awareness about Brand Security among Enterprises, says Absolute Markets Insights

With millions of dollars invested in the creation of products and branding, businesses cannot afford to stand by when these brands come under attack. However, brands are still facing a rapidly rising number of online threats that seriously undermine marketing investment, put brand credibility, consumer trust and sales at risk. These online exploits can undo months or years of investment in a brand, rapidly take ROI marketing to negative territory as well as syphon billions of dollars. Furthermore, major impact owing to unregulated online brand attacks will permanently tarnish the credibility of the brand. Studies say that, in 2019, the average loss to large companies due to online attacks was estimated to be USD 4.7 million. Hence, advent of online brand protection tools has therefore allowed the companies to handle its brand protection effortlessly and eliminate the possibility of piracy, such as counterfeit-proof labels, transport monitoring and copying prevention measures, among others. Such factors will propel the growth of online brand protection software market across the globe.

Although the unlimited potential of modern digital networks continues to be enjoyed by brands and their consumers, cyber criminals are taking advantage of the same technical developments to continuously formulate new cyber-attack schemes by quickly registering spoofed web domains and other key digital touchpoints. Market players offer customised solutions in connection with this phenomenon. For example, Klemchuk LLP provides Sme’s (small and medium-sized and large enterprises) with personalised brand security software. The integration of AI into brand protection solutions has enhanced the software’s ability to be abreast of brand exploitation attacks by enamouring web search capabilities, driving the adoption of online brand protection software market.

Consumer brands and their products are currently under attack from a wide range of actors and from a variety of directions. And while counterfeit is the most prominent and costly aspect of brand attack, there are a number of fronts that force brands to think more about brand protection. In today’s omni-channel environment, where brands are present across different channels, the scope of protection is even greater. The greater the presence across channels, the higher the risk. Estimates indicate that two thirds of the companies reported that the infringement had increased by 7% in 2018. This pattern was more prominent among the U.S. and French markets accounting for 75% and 71% companies respectively. Websites experienced the highest levels of infringement at 45 per cent, followed by email 42 percent, social media channels 34 percent among others. With an increasing number of attacks, companies pay more attention to their domain name strategy and manage it more actively in the face of the prevailing cyber threat. Studies claim that 14 per cent of companies revised their privacy policy online in 2016. Hence, introduction of an online brand protection solution is therefore helping companies to safeguard their revenue, enjoy direct cost savings and thus improve their spending behaviour for marketing campaigns. Ensuring authentic brand experience is an added benefit of setting brand reputation while reducing instances of online fraud. Such factors are propelling the demand of online brand protection software market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global online brand protection software market. The online brand protection software market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Online Brand Protection Software Market

By Deployment Type

Cloud based

On-Premise

By Application

Advertising Monitoring

Content Protection Intelligence

Site Blocking Intelligence

Social Media Monitoring

Anti-Counterfeiting

Market Place Monitoring

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Consumer Goods and Retail

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecom and Information Technology

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



