Online Booking Software Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And On Online Booking Software And How Sudden Strategy Change By Keyholders. | BookingLive, BookingBug Limited, CheckFront,Inc., Rezdy

Online Booking Software Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Online Booking Software Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Online booking software also called as appointment scheduling software or appointment booking software are tools that permit businesses or professionals to manage appointments or bookings. Global online booking software market generated a revenue of US$ 194.3 million in 2017, up from US$ 175.8 million in 2016. By 2025, the online booking software market is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 552.1 million with a CAGR of 14.4%. Increasing internet penetration majorly in emerging economies is one of the major factors driving growth of the market worldwide. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights, 28% of the total population in India was using Internet in 2016, and it is estimated to reach 59% by 2021. Hence, increasing number of internet user is fueling growth of the market.

On-premises Segment Held Dominant Position in 2017

The on-premises segment held the dominant position in the online booking software market and generated revenue of US$ 114.2 Million in 2017. It is expected to reach US$ 268.6 million with a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. Increasing concerns regarding data security is one of the major factor propelling demand for on-premises based solutions. This is owing to the fact that on-premises software provides high data security as compared to cloud-based or web-based solution.

The online booking software or appointment scheduling software permits business or professional users to manage booking or appointments. The integration of various advance features such as appointment reminders, calendar integration, customer and employee management, mobile compatibility, payment processing, revenue processing have accelerated the demand for the online booking software solutions in various organization.

Market Dynamics

Increasing technological advancement in online booking software or appointment scheduling software is one of the major factor driving growth of the market, worldwide. The customer appointment management is an advance type of appointment scheduling software, which is highly adopted by large organizations. Due to its advance function to automatically schedule and route home service appointments have raised the demand for the customer appointment management, which accelerated the market of online booking software, worldwide. Furthermore, it offers various other advantages such as it helps to retain customers, enhances revenue, and boosts staff efficiency, which is propelling demand for such solutions in various organization across the world. For instance, Calendly, Checkfront, Appointment Plus, Bookeo, Acuity Scheduling are some of the appointment scheduling or online booking software.

Online Booking Software Market Keyplayers: BookingLive, BookingBug Limited, CheckFront,Inc., Rezdy, Acuity Scheduling, Appointy Software Inc. , Bookeo, SimplyBook.Me, Setmore Appointments, TimeTrade, Inc., Pulse24/7, Inc., Veribook, MyTime, Nabooki, and Shortcuts Software.

Online Booking Software Market Taxonomy

Global Online Booking Software Market, By Deployment Model:

On premises

Cloud based

Global Online Booking Software Market, By User Base

Professional User

Corporate User

