Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Report 2021, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global online beauty and personal care products market reached a value of US$ 44.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Beauty and personal care products enhance physical appearance, maintain health and hygiene, and boost individuals’ overall self-esteem. They majorly include moisturizers, soaps, cleansers, toothpaste, hair dyes, perfumes, facial tissues, lipsticks, and feminine hygiene products. The sales of these products have significantly grown through online distribution channels due to rapid digitalization and high internet penetration.

Market Trends

The increasing demand for convenient and hassle-free shopping experience has augmented the market for online beauty and personal care products. Moreover, inflating income levels, improving living standards, and increasing penetration of vertical markets offering premium product variants are further augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, rapid globalization, along with the growing influence from social media trends, is further propelling the demand for online beauty and personal care products. The emergence of organic and chemical-free cosmetics along with growing popularity of customized personal care products is further driving the market. Additionally, several e-retailers are attracting customers by offering additional benefits, such as same-day or one-day delivery services, secured payment gateways, and easy-to-navigate dashboard.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf

Kao Corporation

L’occitane International S.A.

L’Oréal

Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company Ltd.

Unilever

Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

Johnson & Johnson

Oriflame Cosmetics

Chanel (CHANEL International B.V.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, ingredient, pricing, end-user and geography

Breakup by Product:

Personal Care Products Hair Care Products Skin Care Products Bath and Shower Products Oral Care Products Men’s Grooming Products Deodorants and Antiperspirants Others

Cosmetics/Makeup Products Facial Cosmetics Eye Cosmetics Lip and Nail Makeup Products Hair Styling and Coloring Products Others



Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Male

Female

Breakup by Pricing:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

