Online B2B Marketplace Market is Growing Impressively 6,700 billion USD by 2021 by Top Key Players: Alibaba, EWorldTrade, ThomasNet, EC21, TradeIndia, IndiaMart, En. Ofweek, Global Sources

The pandemic has also highlighted the glaring need to bridge the digital divide, both within and across the country & states, given the central role; digital economy has played during this crisis. Many traditional obstacles have been highlighted and have enforced more importance and greater participation of e-commerce activities in the retail segment.

According to expert estimates, the online B2B market will have reached a volume of 6,700 billion USD by 2021. At this time, the online B2B market will be more than twice the size of the online B2C market (USD 3,200 billion in 2021)

Also as per the new government initiative called ‘Aatmanirbhar, government has planned several initiatives such as INR 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loans for businesses including MSME’s, INR 20,000 crores as subordinate debt provision for stressed MSME’s, INR 50,000 crore equity infusion through funds of funds and more focus on local products. All these initiatives will boost the growth of MSME sector in India and will positively impact the growth of online B2B platforms in the country.

The Online B2B platforms across India are now focusing on making sure they are able to target those areas which are severely hit & onboard more partners on their platforms by offering customizable services and aligning their core competency & service portfolio with the ongoing trends & in demand materials. Many companies are helping business to come onboard the online wagon and help them in operating their business and reaching their end user/consumers across different geographies.

Online B2B Marketplace Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Alibaba

EWorldTrade

ThomasNet

EC21

TradeIndia

IndiaMart

Ofweek

Global Sources

The Online B2B Marketplace market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts, and opportunities of EUEM Platforms and Services targeted at SMBs and Enterprises. Services analyzed in the study include Professional Services and Managed Services. Professional services include Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, and Maintenance and Support.

The market is divided into different segments based on applications, end-use applications, regions, types, and industry chain analysis. Costing of products available in the Online B2B Marketplace market is examined with respect to the profit gained by manufacturers, as well as the industry policies and plans affecting it. The competitive analysis has been provided in the report which will help users to gauge their current position against the market and take remedial survey to increase or maintain their share holds.

Key questions answered in this Online B2B Marketplace Market report

What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers?

What are the constraints to category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this Online B2B Marketplace market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this Online B2B Marketplace market?

Further, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profile, product picture and specifications with price, revenue, gross margin, and contact information.

