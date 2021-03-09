Online Auto Ad Market Share, Growth and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2024

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Online Auto Ad market in its latest report titled, “Global Online Auto Ad Market: Size & Forecast With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 (2020-2024)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Online Auto Ad Market: Autohome Inc., CarGurus Inc., Auto Trader Group PLC, TrueCar Inc., and Others.

Scope of the Report:

The report entitled Global Online Auto Ad Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024), provides in-depth analysis of the global online auto ad, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the online advertising market by value, online auto ad market by value, by type, by format and by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of the online auto ad market by value.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global online auto ad has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Region Coverage:

North America

The US

Executive Summary:

Online advertising provides a platform on which the publisher allows the advertiser to display the company’s product advertisement on the website or mobile application. Online advertisement can be segmented in different types, such as web-banner advertising, floating advertisements, display advertising, video advertising and many other.

The automotive industry is leveraging increased penetration of online platforms for transforming its marketing skills. The reinvigoration of marketing skills is taking place via development of online portals, users can visit these portals through online advertisement. In addition, online ad enables advertiser to highlight vehicle feature to attract new customers and amplify their customer base.

The global online auto ad market has perceived progressive growth in the past few years and it is expected that during the forecasted period (2020-2024) the market would augment at an escalating growth rate. The global online auto ad market growth would be supported by numerous growth drivers such as escalating urban population, growing smartphone penetration, upsurge in internet of things (IoT) devices, increasing number of video streaming users, increase in digital buyers, emerging number of internet users and many other factors.

However, the growth of global online auto ad market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are audience fragmentation, fraud, piracy & malware and ad blocking. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like growth in chatbot technology, rising artificial intelligence technology, etc.

This Online Auto Ad Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2024

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

