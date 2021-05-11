Online Accommodation Booking Market Growth Prospects, Regional Demand, Revenue, Sales Data, and Industry Forecast to 2027

Online Accommodation Booking Market

The Online Accommodation Booking is defined as the popular method for booking hotel rooms where traveler can book hotel rooms on computer or mobile by using online platform such as website or mobile application. The online accommodation is categorized into two modes such as third party online portals, and direct/ captive portals.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Online-Accommodation-Booking-Market/request-sample

The increase in penetration of internet is a major driving factor which expected to boost the global online accommodation booking market growth over the forecast period. Also, the expansion of E-commerce industry is expected drive the market growth. E-commerce industry is growing at an unprecedented rate across the world. The increase in disposable income as well as the change in life style of individuals will accelerate the online accommodation booking market growth. Eco-friendly accommodation bookings are mostly preferred in the market with around 70% of the global travelers choosing to go with the green way. This factor is expected to propel the growth of global online accommodation booking market growth.

Furthermore, the increase in customers faith in online payment will positively influence the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, the increase in dependency on hotels due to the business meetings will support the market growth. Additionally, attractive marketing & promotional strategies will create opportunities for market growth.

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Online-Accommodation-Booking-Market/ask-for-discount

Market Key Players

Some key operating players are listed in this report such as Expedia Group, Booking Holdings Inc, Trip.com Group Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Tripadvisor Inc., Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, Traveloka Indonesia PT, HRS GmbH, Hotelbeds Group SL, Hostelworld Group, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Platform

Mobile Application

Website

By Mode of Booking

Third party online portals

Direct / captive portals

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Online-Accommodation-Booking-Market

Read more Report

https://www.mccourier.com/global-wi-fi-6-devices-market-insight-trends-key-players-analysis-report-to-2027/

https://www.mccourier.com/global-5g-iot-endpoint-market-future-trend-regional-analysis-report-opportunities-insight-trends-key-players/

https://www.mccourier.com/global-augmented-reality-headsets-market-world-business-overview-key-players-analysis-segmentations-applications-report-to-2020-2027/

https://www.mccourier.com/global-campus-network-market-top-companies-segmentations-applications-future-landscape/

https://www.mccourier.com/global-open-ran-market-driving-factors-growth-and-regional-analysis-report-2020-2027/

About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com