Ongoing Cloud Transformation Favors G Suite Technology Services Adoption Through 2028

G Suite technology services market reported a revenue generation of nearly US$ 214 Mn in 2017 and is expected to witness a 1.2x growth in 2018, according to Fact.MR estimations. Overall market growth is likely to be driven by,

Growing emphasis on the utilization of business productivity tools

Small and medium organizations leveraging concise and affordable business solutions offered by Google Cloud

Ongoing cloud migration across industries

Identification of collaborative tools’ potential in increasing employee productivity

Apart from its cloud-first nature, Fact.MR says that steadily rising adoption of G Suite technology services can be attributed to the ongoing industrial transformation in terms of digitalization, cloud migration and implementation of cognitive AI solutions.

“Demand for business productivity tools is set to rise in the coming decade on the back of increasing appetite of businesses for smarter and remunerative approaches. While larger organizations are already witnessing active utilization of productivity tools, small and medium enterprises are likely to look for G Suite technology services that fit well in their tight budgets”, says a senior analyst at Fact.MR.

According to Fact.MR study, small & medium enterprises have been prominent end-users of G Suite technology services. In 2018, revenues from small & medium enterprises are likely to surpass US$ 190 Mn, whereas utilization of G Suite technology in large enterprises is estimated to grow 1.2x in 2018.

Fact.MR analysts added that among various services offered by G Suite technology, adoption of design and deployment services continues to register largest revenues.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report features detailed information about the competitive landscape in the G Suite technology services market including company overview, product offerings, region-wise presence of the company, key financials, and SWOT analysis of each service provider in the G Suite technology services market.

The G Suite technology services providers enlisted in the report include Google Inc., Agosto, Inc., Capgemini SE, Maven Wave Partners LLC, Perpetual West Inc., SADA Systems, Coolhead Tech, Cloudypedia, Dito LLC, and BlueRange Technology.

