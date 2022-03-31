OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India will begin today at 7:30pm – How to watch the Livestream?

The launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India is set to happen today.

During the first week of January, the much-anticipated flagship phone from the Chinese company went on sale.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 120Hz AMOLED screen, three rear cameras, and an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Today, the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are both coming to India.

The neckband-style earbuds will be the next generation of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, which are wireless earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver color version will also be released at today’s event, which will be held on the web.

OnePlus 10 Pro India’s launch Livestream Information

A launch event in India is going to start at 7:30 pm today. The event will be streamed live on Twitter and YouTube by OnePlus. OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 10 Pro around the world at 2 pm GMT/10 am EDT, which is the same time as the announcement in India.

Indian prices for OnePlus 10 Pro (expected)

People say that in India, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s price will start at Rs. 66,999 and go all the way up to Rs. 71,999.

Even if you don’t live in the country, you might be able to buy this phone on April 5.

Last year, the OnePlus 9 Pro was sold for Rs. 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. This year, the prices are the same.

In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro went on sale for CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,100). The base 8GB + 128GB model was first to go on sale. It also comes with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options that cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 63,300).

OnePlus 10 Pro’s specs