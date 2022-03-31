OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India will begin today at 7:30pm – How to watch the Livestream?

The launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India is set to happen today.
During the first week of January, the much-anticipated flagship phone from the Chinese company went on sale.
The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 120Hz AMOLED screen, three rear cameras, and an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
Today, the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are both coming to India.
The neckband-style earbuds will be the next generation of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, which are wireless earbuds.
The OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver color version will also be released at today’s event, which will be held on the web.
OnePlus 10 Pro India’s launch Livestream Information
A launch event in India is going to start at 7:30 pm today. The event will be streamed live on Twitter and YouTube by OnePlus. OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 10 Pro around the world at 2 pm GMT/10 am EDT, which is the same time as the announcement in India.
Indian prices for OnePlus 10 Pro (expected)
People say that in India, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s price will start at Rs. 66,999 and go all the way up to Rs. 71,999.
Even if you don’t live in the country, you might be able to buy this phone on April 5.
Last year, the OnePlus 9 Pro was sold for Rs. 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. This year, the prices are the same.
In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro went on sale for CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,100). The base 8GB + 128GB model was first to go on sale. It also comes with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options that cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 63,300).
OnePlus 10 Pro’s specs
- The OnePlus 10 Pro in India and other countries is likely to have the same list of features as the one that came out in China this year. When the phone first came out, it had a 6.7inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
- A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM are in this phone, as well.
- Triple rear camera set up: It has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, too.
- Further, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front of the phone.
- If you want more space, you can get the OnePlus 10 Pro with up to 256GB of storage with UFS 3.
- 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC are some of the connections that the phone has.
- There is also a USB Type-C port that can be used to transfer data and charge your phone.
- OnePlus 10 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery that can charge at 80W wired and 50W wirelessly.
- It is 163×73.9×8.55mm in size and weighs 200.5 grams.