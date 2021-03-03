One thing is certain: Maria Cerqueira Gomes’ daughter will join the new TVI soap opera

Francisca Cerqueira Gomes, 18, “will play a role in Plural’s new soap opera,” the broadcaster confirms.

Despite the fact that the issue has sparked a debate on social networks and rumors have surfaced that this would no longer happen, Francisca Cerqueira Gomes, the daughter of presenter Maria Cerqueira Gomes, will even join the cast of the new telenovela of the television station in Queluz de Baixo.

The TVI source confirmed the decision against NiT and defended the choice as part of the bet on new numbers: “TVI relies on new talent and has the formation of new actors and presenters in its DNA. Francisca will play a role in Plural’s new soap opera. “

The actress will join the cast of “Festa é Festa,” TVI’s new national production, which is expected to begin filming in March. At the age of 18, the model with no experience as an actress has the opportunity to play with names such as Ana Guiomar, José Carlos Pereira, Pedro Teixeira or Vítor Norte, among others.

Francisca’s choice to cast the soap opera has been a topic that has been debated on social networks for the past few days, with allegations of favoritism and criticism from professional actors and directors. Francisca Cerqueira Gomes has not yet commented that she was selected to participate in this soap opera. For “Festa é Festa” no release date has yet been planned, nor have details of the plot been published.