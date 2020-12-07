“One that was beautiful now”: a tribute from friends to Sara Carreira

DAMA musicians have shared a video showing several artists, including Tony Carreira’s daughter, singing together.

Tributes multiply

Following the death of Sara Carreira in a violent accident this Saturday, December 5th, the homage to friends, public figures and also to strangers was constant. One of the youngest came from Miguel Cristovinho, musician from DAMA.

In an Instagram post, the artist shared a black and white video where you can see him, Sara Carreira, Bárbara Bandeira, Kasha, Ivo Lucas, Phelipe Ferreira and also Angela Costa who also shared the same video on his page . In just over 13 hours, the video has been viewed almost 200,000 times by the singer and more than 660,000 times on Ângela Costa.

In the video entitled “Um now that was beautiful”, the musicians and friends sing the song “Nós os Dois” by Bárbara Bandeira, which was released in 2019.

This is not the first public tribute to Sara Carreira from well-known figures as hundreds of messages of support and solidarity have been shared with the family.