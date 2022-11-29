One Step Closer to a Universal Flu Vaccine?

Scientists have lengthy tried to create a vaccine that might introduce youngsters to each attainable pressure of flu they might encounter later in life. However researchers have been constrained by technical hurdles and by the range of the flu virus.

Broadly talking, there are 20 subgroups of influenza that every symbolize 1000’s of viruses. Present vaccines can goal 4 subgroups at most. However the experimental vaccine comprises all 20, and it might be sooner to supply.

The vaccine elicited excessive ranges of antibodies to all 20 flu subtypes in ferrets and mice, the researchers discovered — a discovering that a number of consultants mentioned was sudden and promising.

If the vaccine behaves equally in individuals, “we’ll have a extra broad protection of influenza viruses — not solely these which can be circulating, however people who may spill over from the animal reservoir that may trigger the subsequent pandemic,” Alyson Kelvin, a vaccinologist on the College of Saskatchewan in Canada, mentioned.

Packing 20 targets into one vaccine does have a draw back: Antibody ranges within the check animals have been decrease than once they got vaccines geared toward particular person strains. However the ranges have been nonetheless excessive sufficient to be efficient towards influenza.

As a result of a brand new pandemic pressure of influenza may differ from the 20 targets included within the experimental vaccine, the researchers additionally examined it towards viruses that have been imperfectly matched. The vaccine nonetheless supplied robust safety, suggesting that it might stop at the least extreme sickness, if not an infection, from a novel pandemic flu virus.

This phenomenon is akin to that with the present Covid vaccines: Though the newest Omicron variants are so totally different from the ancestral virus that the unique vaccine doesn’t stop infections, it continues to assist safeguard most individuals towards extreme sickness.