One Secret to a Latin American Party’s Dominance: Buying Votes

The Espinillo Indigenous neighborhood is 13 miles from the closest polling station — and nobody within the village has a automobile.

So two weeks in the past, on the eve of Paraguay’s election, Miguel Paredes, a retired ambulance driver turned native politician, loaded the Indigenous households onto a bus and introduced them to the facet of a freeway, a brief stroll from the polls. “We wish to take care of them,” stated Mr. Paredes, 65, standing watch with six younger males he referred to as colleagues.

Then, after darkish, Mr. Paredes and his colleagues gathered a number of the Indigenous individuals and took down their identification numbers. Mr. Paredes advised them they had been to vote for the Colorado Celebration — the dominant, right-wing political drive in Paraguay — and to verify their fellow neighborhood members did so, too. The younger males then walked the Indigenous individuals by way of a simulation of Paraguay’s voting machines on a cellphone, guiding them to vote for Colorado candidates.