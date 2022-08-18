One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata is taking a well-deserved break after publishing One Punch Man Chapter 170. Pic credit score: Yusuke Murata

A One Punch Man manga hiatus has been introduced by One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata.

The rationale for the OPM hiatus was not specified. It might merely be to permit time to plan out the variation of the following main story arc. Neither Murata nor unique creator ONE are recognized for having severe well being issues, though ONE was hospitalized again in 2019 because of a viral an infection.

The announcement of the One Punch Man hiatus was made shortly after One Punch Man Chapter 170 was launched in Japan. Minutes earlier than, the One Punch Man Season 3 anime was additionally introduced. (See under for extra particulars.)

The One Punch Man Chapter 171 launch date hasn’t been specified, however the mangaka will take a break for “a few month” to arrange for the long run.

Nonetheless, Murata mentioned that they may “announce the scheduled publication date of the brand new chapters as quickly as it’s determined.” Due to this fact, it’s potential that One Punch Man 171 will come out in late September 2022 or October 2022.

One Punch Man Chapter 171 to start out the Psychic Sisters story arc

The One Punch Man manga sequence is being created by author ONE and illustrator Yusuke Murata. As of June 4, 2022, the manga was as much as One Punch Man Quantity 26, which incorporates up by way of Chapter 131.

Viz Media licensed the official English translation of the One Punch Man manga sequence. As of November 1, 2022, the English model will probably be as much as Quantity 24.

The story of the manga itself is slightly uncommon compared to the common manga because it started in July 2009 as a piece self-published on an internet site known as Nitosha. Launched because the One Punch Man webcomic, it was written and illustrated fully by ONE, who can be well-known for producing the Mob Psycho 100 manga sequence (the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 launch date is confirmed to be developing quickly). Murata then started working with ONE to adapt the webcomic with new artwork and even fully new story arcs.

One Punch Man 169 and 170 tailored the final webcomic chapter of the lengthy Monster Affiliation Arc, which was webcomic Chapters 53 by way of 94. The official OPM manga drastically expanded on this story arc because it was 92 chapters in whole. One Punch Man 170 lastly completed the Monster Affiliation Arc, which additionally means the Human Monster Saga is over, as properly.

Murata additionally confirmed that One Punch Man Chapter 171 will probably be “beginning a brand new saga subsequent time”, which implies that One Punch Man 171 will start adapting the Psychic Sisters arc of the Neo Heroes Saga. To place issues in perspective, the Neo Heroes Saga already has 5 story arcs.

The important thing visible for One Punch Man Season 3 options Saitama vs Garou. The character designer for the primary and second seasons, Chikashi Kubota, is confirmed to be returning for making the third season. Pic credit score: Chikashi Kubota

One Punch Man Season 3 anime confirmed

Earlier than the One Punch Man hiatus was introduced, Murata teased followers by stating, “We even have a giant announcement.” The announcement of the One Punch Man hiatus was made shortly after the One Punch Man Season 3 anime manufacturing choice was publicly introduced, so it’s not clear if Murata was referring to the OPM Season announcement, the OPM hiatus, or each.

Regardless, the announcement of the third season was scheduled to coincide with the One Punch Man 170 launch date at midday JST on August 18, 2022 (which was 11 PM EST on August 17, 2022).

Let’s simply hope the hiatus is just a month lengthy and the One Punch Man Chapter 171 launch date is in late September 2022. Keep tuned!