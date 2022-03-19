One Plus 10R is set to launch in India in Q2 2022 – Check the Complete Details Here!!

This means that it could be very soon before the OnePlus 10R India launch because the phone has been doing private tests in India, according to the most recent news stories. People said that the OnePlus 10R would be released in China and India by Q2 2022. It would have a MediaTek 9000 SoC inside. Following the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, which was launched in China and is expected to arrive in India and other countries this month, the new smartphone will be called the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Industry sources told 91Mobiles that the OnePlus 10R was being tested in private in India. If everything goes as planned, the OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale in India later this month. After that, the OnePlus 10R is expected to be released. The OnePlus 10R has been given the code name “pickle.” Until now, we don’t know much about the phone.

OnePlus 10R’s specs (expected)

Reports say that the OnePlus 10R will have at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. When OnePlus 10R is expected to come out in the second quarter of 2022, that’s when it’s expected to happen. In the report, the phone is said to have an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is said that it will only be available in Asia, like other OnePlus R-series phones like the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT.

People say that the OnePlus 10R with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is expected to come out in Q2 2022.

A Weibo post said that the OnePlus 10R’s design had been leaked. The image that was leaked showed the whole back of the smartphone, giving us a first look at what the new one will look like.

The image showed a rectangular-shaped camera island with a bump at the top of the back panel. It had a large main camera sensor and an LED flash. A lot of information about secondary camera sensors hasn’t been worked out yet. There is a picture of the phone that shows it to be curved and have rounded edges. OnePlus can be seen in the middle of the back cover.

