Screenshot from the One Piece Odyssey release date trailer. Pic credit: Bandai Namco and Toei Animation

On September 15, 2022, Bandai Namco Entertainment released a trailer for the upcoming JRPG video game One Piece Odyssey revealing that the video game’s release date has been changed to January 2023.

On January 12, 2023, the game will launch on all platforms (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S), except for Steam (PC). On January 13, 2023, the game will launch on Steam.

On January 12, 2023, the game will launch on all platforms (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S), except for Steam (PC). On January 13, 2023, the game will launch on Steam.

Trailer for One Piece Odyssey.

What is the plot of the One Piece Odyssey game?

A special tagline for the game, “Let’s travel to the heart of memories,” holds a clue to what the game is truly about. The story begins when the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy, are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious tropical island filled with bizarre wildlife and are separated from their nakama (comrades). The crew sets out on a new adventure journey filled with wonders of natural disasters and powerful enemies, both human and beast. The Straws Hats have strange encounters with the natives.

Luffy decides to scout the island in order to meet up with his lost crewmates. They come across various mysterious ruins and brand-new monsters. At first, the Straw Hats merely enjoy exploring the island together as they find their lost crewmates one by one, but things soon take an unexpected turn as they’re forced to defeat new enemies, and unravel mysteries behind the island.

What One Piece Odyssey pre-order options are now available?

One Piece Odyssey Limited Edition Bundle that comes with Luffy and Lim figures. Pic credit: @store.bandainamcoent.com

One Piece Odyssey pre-order options include:

Standard Edition – One Piece Odyssey base game

Deluxe Edition – One Piece Odyssey base game, Deluxe Pack (Two jewelry accessories, the Sniper King traveling outfit), Adventure Expansion Pack (one ultra useful accessory set, addition story DLC, and 100, 000 berries), and a pre-order bonus (10X energy apples, 10X excite apples, and 3X golden jellies, 100,00 berries, and the traveling outfit set)

Limited Edition Bundle – One Piece Odyssey base game, Luffy and Lim figures (23x21x21 cm), pre-order bonus (10X energy apples, 10X excite apples, 3X golden jellies, 100,000 berries, and the traveling outfit set). The limited edition is only available through the Bandai Namco store here.

The game doesn’t have an English dub yet, but Anime Geek will be sure to keep you posted!

Who are the staff members?

One Piece Odyssey staff members include:

Developer – ILCA (Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Producer – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Original story and character/monster designs – Eiichiro Oda

Music composer – Motoi Sakuraba (Tales of series)

Are you looking forward to the JRPG One Piece Odyssey? Let us know in the comment section below