One Piece Chapter 1048 (Revealed)!! Kaido will turn into a fire dragon!! Check Release date, Plot & Trailer!!

After a week off due to Golden Week in Japan, the iconic manga One Piece will resume on May 8, 2022 with Chapter 1048. Luffy stated in the previous chapter that the conflict between Luffy and Kaido would conclude in One Piece Chapter 1048. However, it appears like the duos have more interesting rounds ahead of them. Despite Luffy’s Gear Fifth’s overpowering nature, Kaido continues to push the Straw Hat to its limits.

One Piece Chapter 1048 has a synopsis and spoilers available. Fans will see two fights in this chapter, one of which is a flashback inside the burning Oden Castle, and the other is on the double page at the end of the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Release Date

According to reports, One Piece Chapter 1048 will be released on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Manga Plus and Viz Media will distribute it worldwide in English.

Fans don’t need to be worried, because the author has no plans to put off the new chapter of One Piece.

What will happen in One Piece Chapter 1048?

Momonosuke was unable to generate his flame cloud in the previous chapter. Luffy resolves to manage Momonosuke’s problem after seeing it. He also determines that the battle must come to an end. As a result, he delivers a powerful punch to the island, driving it away from the Flower Capital.

However, if Momonosuke is unable to transfer the island in time, the punch may demolish Onigashima. Meanwhile, the residents of Flower Cap are savouring their final moments of liberty.

According to One Piece Chapter 1048 spoilers, Kaido will transform into a fire dragon. Kaido uses Kaen Hakke Shoryu. Eight Trigrams of the Ascending DragonFlame is a rough translation of Shoryu: Kaen Hakke. Luffy utilizes the “Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun” assault (Rubber Hindu Monkey God Gun). The Twitter post below contains a summary of One Piece Chapter 1048.

Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites all offer free online manga chapters. Keep an eye on Mccourier for the most up-to-date information on Japanese manga chapters.

Kaido Shows his most powerful attack in One Piece Chapter 1048

In One Piece Chapter 1048, Kaido’s latest strike is on a whole new level. Luffy said in the last chapter that he wanted to finish the fight with Kaido.

Momonosuke has to shove Onigashima out of the path because of his massive fist. On the other hand, Kaido isn’t one to give up easily. He may be low on energy, but he’s still capable of doing a lot of damage.

Luffy vs. Kaido is the focus of One Piece Chapter 1048. There’s even a fierce battle between their Haki. Despite Luffy’s Gear Fifth’s overpowering nature, Kaido continues to push the Straw Hat to its limits. The outcome of this conflict will be decided by these final attacks.

All credit goes to Redon, They confirmed these new One Piece Chapter 1048 spoilers. Here’s a look at Kaido’s most dangerous assault without further ado. It outperforms his prior performances, making it even more astounding.

Luffy defend himself against Kaido’s attack

Kaido’s new attack appears to be Haoshoku Haki-coated. To deal with the Emperor, the Straw Hat must prepare his own final attack.

Luffy employs a new move known as Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun, which translates to “Monkey God Gun.” Luffy and Kaido are unable to touch each other due to the strength of their attacks. Luffy is forced to close his eyes and even raise his arms in self-defense amid the tremendous shockwave.

This is the same Luffy who utilised Kaido’s dragon form as a jump rope. Although Gear Fifth is extraordinarily powerful, the world’s strongest beast is also so. Both contestants are close to each other at the end of One Piece Chapter 1048.

This battle will decide Wano Country’s fate.

The next chapter will be revealed quickly. One Piece Chapter 1048 sets up Luffy vs. Kaido’s climactic battle. The winner here determines Wano Country’s fate. But the Straw Hat can not afford another defeat by Kaido.

One Piece’s attack is one of the strongest in the One Piece series. His fire dragon form is hot enough to melt the surroundings. Luffy’s Fifth Gear would have helped him get to Kaido. A few characters have made Kaido utilize this move. Luffy has done well to get this far.

