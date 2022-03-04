One Piece Chapter 1042 – Everything you need to know about

One Piece Chapter 1042 – Everything you need to know about

One Piece fans are very excited about the official release of Chapter 1042. So, here’s everything you need to know about the next chapter’s spoilers and when it will be out.

This is how it looks: The last few chapters of One Piece have been nothing short of amazing. We’ve seen a lot of fights on Onigashima come to an end. Zoro, Sanji, Law, and Kid won their fights. There is still a lot that Luffy can’t do to defeat Kaidou.

In the last chapter, the author finally paid attention to the fight between Kaido and Luffy. All of a sudden, everyone wants to know what will happen in this week’s chapter.

More: One Piece Red Story. Peek makes fun of himself. Straw Hat Luffy wears In the official trailer for One Piece: Episode 1000, the lore of the show is revealed. Spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1042 is called “Winners don’t need an excuse.”

The X Drake fights the CP0 boss at the start of the chapter. X Drake stabs the CP0 Boss. Then, to Drake’s surprise, the Boss turns and hits Drake in the throat with “Shigan.”

It then moves on to Luffy and Kaido. During the fight, Kaido shows three new “Drunk modes.” This is interesting. “Gomu Gomu No Over Kong Gun”: Luffy goes into his “Boundman” form and uses a new attack called “Gomu Gomu No Over Kong Gun.” It turns out that Kaido responds to Luffy’s attack with “Raihou Hakke,” a move that’s different from anything we’ve seen before.

One Piece Chapter 1042: When and where it will be out?

On March 6, Viz Media says that One Piece chapter 1042 will be out all over the world. Chapter 1042 of “One Piece” will be released on Manga Plus at the following times around the world:

At 7 a.m. PST, Pacific Standard Time, the time is the same as the time in Eastern Time.

3 p.m. in GMT (British Time)

A CEST time of 4 pm (European Time)

The time is 8.30 p.m. IST in India

At 11 p.m. PHT in the Philippines, this is when the time is.

The time is 1.30 a.m. ACDT in Australia (March 7)

Stay tuned for more updates!!