One Of TV’s Best Villains Is Joining Walter White And Jesse Pinkman In The ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl Ad

Breaking Dangerous Tremendous Bowl Advert Credit score: PopCorners

Our favourite pair of meth cooks is getting again collectively. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) are reuniting for an additional scene set within the Breaking Dangerous universe, solely this time it’s not for Higher Name Saul or every other spinoff—it’s for a business.

It’s no peculiar business, nonetheless. It’s a notoriously costly Tremendous Bowl spot. And it’s already producing a ton of buzz on social media and on-line, together with weblog posts like this one. Let’s face it: How can Breaking Dangerous followers not be excited for this, even whether it is only a approach to get us to purchase PopCorners (a more healthy alternative than the blue stuff, little question).

The primary teaser trailer for the business (sure, that’s a bizarre factor to sort) simply dropped, and options Walter and Jesse of their meth lab RV. You realize the scene: Jesse’s making an attempt to begin the engine but it surely’s not working. Walt is warning him that he may flood it if he’s not cautious. Test it out:

As you may see within the prime picture, Walt and Jesse aren’t the one ones reuniting for this spot, and that’s the place issues get particularly thrilling. Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) is again—tight tight tight!—for the primary time since Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) had a run-in with the drug lord in Higher Name Saul. This would be the first time Heisenberg and Tuco have come face-to-face in years.

The scene from the advert is from the great episode ‘4 Days Out’ which was the ninth episode of Season 2. (Spoilers forward). Tuco really died within the second episode of that season, so I’m not likely positive how they’re tying this all collectively narratively. Maybe the ghost of Tuco Salamanca has returned to check out the PopCorners snacks (a PepsiCo model, by the best way) and visits our heroes within the desert?

We’ll know extra in the course of the Tremendous Bowl on February twelfth.