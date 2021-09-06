“Dune”: One of the most anticipated films of the year, divides the opinions of critics

It seems that the film starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Denis Villeneuve won’t be the super masterpiece we’ve longed for.

It takes place in a fictional world.

It’s a remake of a 1984 hit movie, with a renewed cast for a new audience if some of the stars on “Dune” weren’t the stars of the new generation. As Timotheé Chalamet, protagonist of films such as “Chama-me Pelo Teu Nome” and “Mulherzinhas”; or Zendaya, the model and actress who won the Emmy 2020 for Best Actress in a Dramatic Role, as Rue in “Euphoria”. The film is also a present for everyone who saw “Dune” at its premiere in the cinema – or discovered this project by David Lynch a few years later.

After a delay caused by the pandemic – as it was supposed to open in December 2020 – the long-awaited remake of “Dune” was finally released at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

Based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, this is followed by both the original film and the remake Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), who agrees to rule a dangerous desert planet called Arrakis, though more commonly called the Dune. It is there that it is possible to find the most precious substance in the universe called melange, a drug that extends the lives of those who consume it. In addition, the drug offers advanced awareness and even allows you to travel faster than the speed of light itself.

The Duke travels to Arrakis with Bene Gesserit (Souad Faress), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), his son and heir. Leto Atreides heads the melange extraction, but quickly realizes that this won’t be an easy task as they are surrounded by giant sandworms, the makers of the drug. After a betrayal, Paul and Jessica are brought to the Fremen, the indigenous people of Arrakis who live in the vastness of the desert.

The director of the film is one of the main highlights of this remake. Denis Villeneuve was already responsible for science fiction projects such as “Blade Runner 2049” and “The First Meeting”. But despite all the expectations that have been aroused in recent months, the reviews are mixed among the specialist critics.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman, for example, praises the sets and creatures featured throughout the film and says the creation of this fictional world deserves a five-star rating. The problem, however, lies with the narrative itself, which is critically rated only two and a half stars by comparing “Dune” to another project by the director – “Blade Runner 2049” – and claiming that both successfully bring life to an imaginative one and immersive world, but they fail to tell the story to the public.

David Ehrlich of “Indiewire” describes the film harsher: It is “an overwhelming disenchantment”. Like Owen Gleiberman, Ehrlich bases much of his criticism on narratives, claiming that while they tried to delve deeper into the characters and their story, they turned out to be too shallow in a 155-minute film. The reviewer gave the film a C-.

“This is a technically brilliant and visually wonderful film with a luxurious cast and deep science fiction concepts. It’s a shame your first half feels like it’s being dragged out, ”said IGN’s Scott Collura. Still, he rated the film seven out of ten stars.

On the other hand, several critics have praised Villeneuve’s new project. Ben Travis of Empire magazine says it is “a compelling and inspiring adaptation of half of Frank Herbert’s novel that will amaze existing acolytes and addictive to all newcomers. If the second part never happens, it’ll be a tragedy. ”The reviewer gave the film a maximum of five stars.

Clarisse Lughrey from “The Independent” compares the grandiosity of the film adaptation of “Dune” with the film success of the saga “The Lord of the Rings”: “Villeneuves ‘Dune’ is the sandworm that explodes out of the darkness. It’s a film of so literal and emotional magnitude that it overwhelms the senses. If all goes well, it should restore the book’s legacy, just as Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy did for JRR Tolkien’s books. ”Loughrey also gave the production the highest rating of five stars.

Stephanie Zacharek from “Time” magazine didn’t skimp on praise for the film’s special effects, especially those of the monstrous sandworms: “The special effects are extravagant, but also polished. Sandworms are nightmares, but Villeneuve’s look at them has a terrifying elegance.

On social networks, opinions are not as diverse as those of the critics, with some consensus on the merits of production. Lindsey Bahr, member of The Associated Press, describes the film as “fantastic”: “I walked in without knowing and was completely fascinated by this strange world. It’s exciting and emotionally authentic. ”She also claims that she even cried during this visual experience.

The premiere of “Dune” in Portugal is planned for October 14th. Until then, you can click the gallery to discover the new films that are premiering in the country by the end of the year.