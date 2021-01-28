One of the MCU’s greatest directors is helping Taika Waititi

The MCU phase 4 film Thor 4 has already been exposed to a lot of rumors, for example regarding the introduction of Groot. Today we just heard (and it’s not a rumor) that Taika Waititi is getting advice from another very great director at the MCU for his film Thor: Love and Thunder. We immediately take stock of the topic.

Waititi previously said of Thor: Love and Thunder:

I think it will be really good. We’re done, we’ve been writing the script back and forth for over a year … It’s so crazy and very romantic too. I like romances now. I just want to have a romance. I want to do something I have never thought of before. I would like to attack something like that.

Aside from the plot, which we can’t wait to see, know that filming for Thor: Love and Thunder has officially started in Australia and as you know the Guardians of the Galaxy actors will be part of the cast … The film was supposed to show Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillian (Nebula) and Dave Bautista (Drax), all of whom were seen in Sydney last month.

Obviously, given the characters in the film, everyone was wondering how Waititi would handle this. In fact, only James Gunn directed Guardians of the Galaxy in the past. However, it seems that James Gunn is never very far from his little ones as you will see.

A new one that is already causing a sensation

James Gunn confirmed on Twitter that he will be there to help Taika Watiti on the set of Thor 4. When asked, “Out of curiosity, will you help out with the Guardians of the Galaxy characters in Thor: Love and Thunder?” The director replies from an internet user:

Yes. Have done. You’re in good hands with @TaikaWaititi. https://t.co/AtGv7OQJkw

January 27, 2021

Yes. I am part of. You are in good hands with @TaikaWaititi.

We shall therefore have the privilege of finding James Gunn in the company of Taika Waititi in Thor’s next opus. In addition to Chris Hemsworth and Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder will also play Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and Christian Bale (Gorr). If you want to learn more about the role of Christian Bale and about Gorr, we invite you to read our previous article on the subject.