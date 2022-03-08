One More Down – IBM suspends its operations in Russia!!

The line of companies leaving Russia continues to expand. One more tech giant who has recently added to the list is none other than IBM.

IBM has stopped all of its business in Russia because of the conflict in Ukraine, CEO Arvind Krishna said. “I’ve heard from a lot of you about last week’s announcement about the war in Ukraine, and I want to thank you for your input. Before I say anything else, let me be very clear: We have stopped all business in Russia.

In addition, I want to give you an update on some of the things we’re doing to help our friends in the region. Krishna said in a statement on Monday. The company said that the company is giving important help to the areas that have been hit the hardest.

Following a long line of other businesses, IBM has ceased operations in Russia due to the start of “military operations in Ukraine.” Russia has seen a lot of big businesses leave in the last two weeks, including multinational companies, media companies, and other big businesses.

Moody’s says that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will make it more difficult for the world to get semiconductors, which will make things even worse. Russia says that it started the “military operation” to protect people in eastern Ukraine and to “demilitarise” the country’s political leaders, but it doesn’t say why it started it.

For more such updates, stay tuned with us!!