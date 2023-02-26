One arrested in Texas dog attack that left an 81-year-old man dead

An aged man was killed and a girl critically injured by a small pack of canine that attacked them and first responders who got here to their assist Friday afternoon in San Antonio, officers mentioned.

Two different folks had been bitten — one on a hand and the opposite, a metropolis hearth division captain, on a leg, San Antonio Fireplace Chief Charles Hood mentioned at a information convention Friday. By Saturday night, all three survivors had been handled and launched from the hospital, town’s Animal Care Providers and police departments mentioned in a joint assertion.

San Antonio police had arrested the proprietor of the canine in reference to the assault.

The identification of the person who was killed has not been publicly launched, and the health worker’s workplace didn’t reply to a request for info Saturday. Police mentioned he was 81 years outdated and the lady who was critically injured is 74. Town described her in a press release as his companion.

Firefighters defend themselves from a canine that was concerned in a lethal assault in San Antonio on Friday. (Courtesy WOAI/KABB)

The couple had been visiting family members and had simply stepped out of a car shortly earlier than 2 p.m. when not less than two of the canines breached a gate on the property the place they had been saved and attacked, town mentioned.

The primary metropolis hearth rescue crews on scene noticed a bloodied man being dragged round a nook by canine, Hood mentioned. The primary responders fended off the canines with pickaxes and pike poles, he mentioned.

“This isn’t one thing regular for us,” the chief mentioned. “We don’t normally present up and need to defend sufferers from animals.”

The person was rushed to a hospital, the place he was pronounced useless, Hood mentioned.

The suspect, Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, faces fees of possessing a canine concerned in a deadly assault and injuring the aged, each felonies, police mentioned.

The three canine concerned within the assault or which had been off their property on the time had been euthanized, Animal Care Providers mentioned Saturday. The canine had been described as American Staffordshire Terriers.

A canine that was concerned in a lethal assault on a person in San Antonio on Friday. (Courtesy WOAI/KABB)

The canine, two females and a male, had been shortly put within the custody of Animal Care Providers after the assault, San Antonio Animal Care Providers Director Shannon Sims.

Story continues

Animal Care Providers employees seized all of the canine at a property believed to be dwelling of the three terriers, Sims mentioned.

In 2021, canine from the identical residence had been impounded by Animal Care Providers after “struggle” by which minor biting was famous, Sims mentioned. The canine had been quarantined however then freed as a result of a case wasn’t attainable with out an affidavit from a witness.

Over the last two years, canine from the identical residence have been the topic of stories of unleashed canines displaying aggressive conduct, he mentioned.

A further “confirmed chunk” case involving not less than two of the canine believed answerable for Friday’s assault was reported in January, town mentioned.

Hood referred to as the incident “horrific” and mentioned firefighters took accountability for shielding neighbors and themselves from the canine.

“The firefighters had been very heroic on this occasion,” he mentioned.

This text was initially printed on NBCNews.com