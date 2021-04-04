Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027 investigated in the latest research
Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market is valued approximately USD 68.90 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Due to advancements in medical science and technology, immunotherapy is at the helm of modern oncology care due to which the deployment of oncolytic virus immunotherapy has witnessed consistent growth. A spectrum of immunotherapies that primarily target three layers of tumor biology, including immune system and it has gained considerable traction owing to the promising end-results. Further, the development of anti-cancer treatment therapies has largely focused on delivering customized therapy to cellular targets. The promising outcomes during the early stage clinical trials with oncolytic virus immunotherapy is further expected to play an imperative tole in boosting the overall growth of the market. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Ongoing clinical trials, advancement in oncolytic virus immunotherapy along with the regulatory imposition on oncolytic virus immunotherapy would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, failure of these molecules in late stage of clinical developments may be leveling off for companies operating in the market which is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the owing to high prevalence of cancer, specifically melanoma cancer. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the strong presence of leading manufacturers and high rate of manufacturer’s sponsorship are contributing to greater availability of oncolytic virus immunotherapy in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Merck
Amgen
TILT Biotherapeutics
Oncorus
Sorrento Therapeutics
Shanghai Sunway Biotech
BioVex, Inc.
Cold Genesys, Inc.
DNAtrix Therapeutics
Genelux Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Engineering Oncolytic Viruses
Wild-Type Oncolytic Viruses
By Application:
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors