Oncology Information System Market Industry Statistics and Growth Trends Analysis Forecast 2020 – 2030

Global Oncology Information System Market: Overview

The increasing application of blockchain technology in this systems is a major development for the medical ecosystem in the field of cancer care, culminating in the abolition of paper-based treatment plans and records. As such, it is one of the major factors determining the growth of the global oncology information system market. Treatment summaries, treatment delivery, patient treatment schedules, and treatment plan outcomes will all need to be handled by a system. The above-mentioned data can be efficiently handled utilizing an oncology information system (OIS). The system manages knowledge flow between radiation therapy departments and the remaining of the healthcare systems.

The rise in cancer occurrence is likely to benefit growth of the global oncology information systems market. In addition, it is preferred over conventional approaches, and technological breakthroughs are projected to drive growth of the market forward. Emergence and increasing use of AI (Artificial intelligence) is expected to create growth opportunities for market players in the near future.

The “global oncology information system market” research includes main market segments such as software, end users, and regional markets. It also entails an overview of the current competitiveness in the global oncology information system market over the assessment period, which runs from 2020 to 2030.

Global Oncology Information System Market: Key Trends

Key makers of this system are launching strategic campaigns to raise product visibility amongst important end users and brand awareness n major healthcare markets around the world. End users of this system comprise oncologists, patients, and doctors. Companies in the global oncology information management market are following a hybrid distribution approach, in which products are sold both through distribution networks and through collaborations with multinational OIS vendors. The businesses in the global oncology information system market have also implemented a consignment model, in which the company positions treatment planning systems along with treatment delivery systems for its patients. In that model, purchases are made based on implementation of medical devices. Such campaigns by manufacturers of major products are anticipated to raise brand awareness amongst target end-users whilst also raising awareness

about their role in prevention of cancer. All these benefits are likely to bolster growth of the global oncology information management market in near future.

Global Oncology Information System Market: Competitive Assessment

A number of businesses is prioritizing various organic growth measures such as events and patents, product approvals, and brand releases. Acquisitions, as well as alliances and agreements, have been seen as inorganic growth strategies in the said market. These efforts have laid the foundation for market players to expand their customer base and business. With the growing demand for the said systems in the market, market participants in the global oncology information system market are expected to benefit from tremendous business opportunities in the near future.

Some of the well-known players in the global oncology information system market are listed below:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Epic Systems Corporation

Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.

Global Oncology Information System Market: Regional Assessment

North America is likely to account for a leading chunk of the global oncology information system market over the projection timeline, from 2020 to 2030. The rising incidences of cancer, technological breakthroughs in oncology information systems products and processes, and increasing research and development activities to develop patient-centered oncology information systems are the major factors driving market growth in North America. Furthermore, the majority of the leading market participants is headquartered in the area or has a large presence there, which is likely to augur well for the regional market.

