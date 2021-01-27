Oncology Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% up to 2028 owing to Growing Prevalence of Cancerous Conditions across Various Regions, says Absolute Markets Insights

Cancer has been a detrimental condition for patients on the global scale. The condition has been responsible for the highest number of deaths across various regions. It is evident that the major fatalities due to various forms of cancer have been in countries under the low and medium income levels. Key reasons for the same include limitations in the healthcare infrastructure along with the constraints in access for primary healthcare across various countries. In addition to this, shortcomings in the diagnosis of certain diseases across these countries have also led to increasing prevalence and fatalities due to diseases such as cancer. In an attempt to reduce the risks of cancer, governing authorities have been investing towards improving the expanse of the diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities for cancer and related disorders. Furthermore, governments have been encouraging research institutes and pharmaceutical companies to work towards creation of drugs that can help in limiting the effects of the condition in an optimal manner.

The development of oncology drugs traditionally is observed in the 1940s. The drugs developed for the treatment of cancer have been focused towards improving the immune system of the patient along with reducing the effects of the cancerous tumor across various systems in the patient. Initial drugs for cancerous conditions were observed to be folic acids and methotrexate, among others. Advancements in medical research have led to the formation of newer drugs for specific forms of cancer for numerous patient groups. Notable cancer conditions targeted for drugs utilization across healthcare facilities in recent times are observed to be lung cancer, colorectal cancer and stomach cancer among others. The focus on reducing the prevalence of cancer is being taken up by governing authorities through strategic initiatives regarding diagnosis of patients along with care procedures undertaken from healthcare institutions. Market participants are working on enhancing their manufacturing capabilities along with supply chain in order to cope with the demand for market offerings across various regions.

The use of cancer drugs has popped up in the recent times owing to the research focus on the adoption of these drugs in mitigating the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Some notable symptoms for the disease have ranged from shortness of breath to fever and cough. In addition to this, certain patients have displayed conditions wherein their immune system is responding in a hyper manner. This condition is also known as a cytokine storm. Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BKT) protein is observed to be majorly responsible for the efficiency of the immune system in humans. This can lead to increased production of cytokines and can adversely affect the patient in conditions of the novel coronavirus. Researchers have developed inhibitors for the development of the Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BKT) protein which can help in reducing the effects. These inhibitors have been traditionally utilized in the treatment of cancer over recent years. The research regarding the application of these drugs for the coronavirus are observed to be from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institute of Health in the United States. Upon confirmation of the positive impact of the drug, these initiatives can provide an additional example for the drug which is traditionally used for cancerous conditions. In addition to this, European medicine manufacturer AstraZeneca has also been studying the application of their cancer drug named ‘Calquence’ for mitigating the concerns of the coronavirus. This can provide a positive impetus for the growth of the market over the near future.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global oncology drugs market. The oncology drugs market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global Oncology Drugs Market

By Indication

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Basal Cell Cancer

Skin Cancer (Non-Melanoma)

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Renal Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Lymphoma

Others

By Treatment

Drug Therapies Antimetabolites Antitumor Antibiotics Asparagine-Specific Enzymes Bisphosphonates and Biosimilars DNA-Damaging Agents (Antineoplastics) And Alkylating Agents Inhibitors DNA-Repair Enzyme Inhibitors Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Janus-Associated Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Proteasome Inhibitors Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Others Monoclonal Antibodies Others

Surgery Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Cytokine Treatment Donor Lymphocyte Infusion Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Others

Targeted Therapy

Hormone Therapy

Stem Cell Transplant Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation Reduced-Intensity Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Precision Medicine

Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



