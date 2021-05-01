Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Will Grow Over 9.7% from 2019 to 2028

A new research study titled “Global Oncology/Cancer Drugs market” successfully shows the entire global scenario as well as a comprehensive overview of the various regional segments.

The Oncology/Cancer Drugs market research involves an analysis of the most important geographies, such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2019 to 2028.

The Oncology/Cancer Drugs market study is an in-depth review and presentation of the global industry’s drivers, limitations, threats, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends from 2019 to 2028. The study also aid in the comprehension of global Oncology/Cancer Drugs market dynamics and structure by identifying and analysing market segments, as well as forecasting global market size.

Top Participants in the Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market –

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc., and Novartis AG

Global Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation –

By Drug Class

Cytotoxic Drugs

Targeted Drugs

Hormonal Drugs

Others

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Middle-East and Africa Market Analysis

South America Market Analysis

Table Of Content of Global Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market

1. Global Oncology Drugs Market Overview

A. Market Size

2. Market Growth Drivers

A. Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe

B. Increasing Geriatric Population

C. Increase in government expenditures on healthcare

3. Major Oncology Types

A. Lung Cancer

B. Blood Cancer

C. Colorectal Cancer

D. Breast Cancer

E. Prostate Cancer

F. Others

4. Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation

A. By Drug Class

I. Cytotoxic Drugs

II. Targeted Drugs

III. Hormonal Drugs

IV. Others

B. By Therapy

I. Chemotherapy

II. Targeted Therapy

III. Immunotherapy

C. By Distribution Channel

I. Hospital Pharmacies

II. Retail Pharmacies

D. By Geography

I. North America Market Analysis

II. Europe Market Analysis

III. Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

IV. Middle-East and Africa Market Analysis

V. South America Market Analysis

5. Oncology Major Drugs Market Share

A. Key Findings

B. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

6. Competitive Landscape

A. Major Players

B. Products in Pipeline

7. Key Company Profiles

A. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

B. Genentech Inc Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

C. Novartis AG Company, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

8. Healthcare Policies and Regulatory Landscape

A. Policy changes and Reimbursement scenario

9. Factors Driving Future Growth

A. Key Industry Developments of Oncology drugs market

B. Future Opportunities

10. Conclusion

The report also explores key players’ competitive positioning in terms of product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategy, and regional presence. The study includes a value chain analysis and a SWOT analysis to answer the question of whether shareholders should concentrate their efforts and investments in the near future on the Oncology/Cancer Drugs market’s emerging segment. Furthermore, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

