The Simpsons have the difference of always being one step ahead of the events in the world. Some imagine that screenwriters have a gift for predicting the future, and the most recent example is none other than the inauguration of Joe Bien, the new President of the United States and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Once again, the Simpsons predicted the future in great detail

Indeed, this Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Donald Trump left the White House to leave the Oval Office to his successor, Joe Biden. As with every American presidential election, the new president and his vice president take the oath at the inauguration ceremony. A ceremony where fans of the Simpsons series found a great resemblance between the first female vice president in US history and an episode of the series that aired in 2000.

This episode is Season 11, airing in March 2000. With the title Beard for the Future, we discover Lisa Simpson becomes the first woman President of the United States. Except that Bart’s sister is dressed the same as Kamala Harris during the Capitol ceremony on Wednesday.

Like Harris, the program’s authors had decided to dress Lisa in a purple outfit, and the similarity is with the necklace, which is identical.

What’s even more unsettling is that Lisa Simpson will succeed Donald Trump on this episode! She explains to her advisors that the country is in ruins after “inheriting sacred budgetary constraints from President Trump”.

In short, simple coincidence or real prediction on the part of the production of The Simpsons? Nonetheless, the animated series hit the nail on the head once again!