Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR +12% with top most key players are EKE-Electronics, Toshiba, Teleste Corporation, Televic Group, SAIRA Electronics, Atos SE

Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR +12% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Passenger Information System (PIS) provides passengers with information in real-time via a set of displays and audio announcements. Keeping passengers informed easing orientation and allowing them to plan their journey better increases passenger comfort and satisfaction.

The Global Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market 2021 research report offers an important overview of global market. It presents the far-reaching outline of the global market based on dissimilar parameters like market trends, market shares, size and various specifications of the market. It comprises an enormous database featuring various market segments and sub-segments.

Industry analysis such as SWOT and Porter’s five techniques have been used for analyzing the global market. Moreover, development plans and policies are also presented in the report. For a stronger and effective outlook of the global market, this report has been elucidated with info-graphics. Additionally, it offers an investigation of global market pilots.

Key players of Global Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market:-

EKE-Electronics, Toshiba, Teleste Corporation, Televic Group, SAIRA Electronics, Atos SE, Thales Group, AMiT, Mitsubishi Electric, Indra, GLARUN TECHNOLOGY, Contron, Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology, Toyo Denki, Sunwin Intelligent, Potevio, Beijing Century Real Technology, Neusoft

Segmentation of Global Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market:-

By Type:-

LCD Display System, LED Display System, Others

By End-user:-

Subway, Train, Aircraft, Other

Global Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market by Regional analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

