On sale, this 55-inch HDR10 + QLED TV and Dolby Vision costs less than 450 euros

This year web retailers are hitting hard on the 2022 winter sale and if you need to swap out your TV now is the time as we have a very good deal on the TCL 55QLED790 which has just dropped below £450.

TCL 55QLED790: a QLED TV with a great picture

QLED technology is no longer exclusive to Samsung and other brands are using it, as is the case with TCL. Today it is precisely one model of the brand that caught our attention for sale. This is the TCL 55QLED790.

It features a 55-inch QLED screen or about 139 centimeters and a 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). In addition, it is compatible with both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, giving you a very realistic image with a very good contrast ratio and super brightness.

That’s not all, as TCL has also integrated several image enhancement technologies such as Mega Dynamic Contrast Ratio.

This TCL is also equipped with Android TV or Google TV since the name change. As a result, you can install many applications through the Play Store. You’ll also have access to more content thanks to Netflix, Prime Video, Molotov, MyCanal, Disney+, Deezer, Spotify…

Regarding the price in the current sales, the TCL 55QLED790 is shown at 449 euros, while previously it was around 590 euros. Otherwise we also have a great Samsung TV on offer.

Why be tempted and crack?

QLED technologyAndroid TV / Google TVHDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.