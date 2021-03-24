On-Demand Staffing Platform Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2021 to 2028 with 99designs, DesignContest LLC, DesignCrowd, Fancy Hands Inc., TaskRabbit, Inc., Thumbtack, Inc., Upshift, Wonolo Inc.

On-demand staffing services, also known as mobile marketplaces, allow companies to hire single shifts or short-term temporary staff positions. Mobile marketplaces enable job seekers to share work portfolios, create online profiles, and search based on available job openings qualifications.

Some on-demand staffing services partner with employee agencies, while others offer direct links between job seekers and employers. Once job seekers apply for a gig or shift, on their end, employers can approve or deny the job. Applicants typically do not need to sign any extensive paperwork or make any additional commitments beyond the gig for which they are hired. Both the worker and the hiring company can review their experience after a completed shift or one-off task. This information will affect the search placement and reputation of both parties for future users.

Report Consultant has published a report entitled Global On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Research Report 2019 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Top Companies of On-Demand Staffing Platform Market:-

99designs

DesignContest LLC

DesignCrowd

Fancy Hands Inc.

TaskRabbit, Inc.

Thumbtack, Inc.

Upshift

Wonolo Inc.

WorkMarket, Inc.

Zaarly

It gives the broad elaboration of the market by analyzing the global market into several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The global On-Demand Staffing Platform Market has been analyzed through industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique. The notable feature of this research report is, it offers proper insights into the businesses by explaining drivers, restraints, and opportunities in front of the businesses.

