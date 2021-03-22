On-Demand Logistics Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021-2025

The Market Research on the ‘On-Demand Logistics Market 2021-2025‘, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The On-Demand Logistics market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for On-Demand Logistics investments from 2021 till 2025.

The Global On-Demand Logistics Market is expected to reach an approximate CAGR of 4.6% by 2025.

The prominent players in the Global On-Demand Logistics Market :

Deliv Inc., Lalamove EasyVan (Thailand) Co. Ltd., Shippify Inc., Uber Freight LLC, Stuart Delivery Ltd. (STUART), GoGo Tech Ltd. (GoGoVan), Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd., MENA 360 DWC-LLC (Fetchr), Deliveree (Thailand) Co. Ltd., Shadowfax Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Others.

Based on Types, The On-Demand Logistics Market is segmented into:

LCV

M/HCV

Based on Application, The On-Demand Logistics Market is segmented into:

B2B

B2C

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of On-Demand Logistics Market these regions, from 2021 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of On-Demand Logistics Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, Current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of On-Demand Logistics Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter 4: Industry Analysis by Regions

Chapter 5: Industry Analysis by Type

Chapter 6: Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7: Key Companies Profiled

Chapter 8: Industry Manufacturers Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics

Chapter 11: Industry Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13: Methodology and Data Source

