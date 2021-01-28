On adult websites, scenes from the show are shown, actors speak out

If you’ve watched The Bridgerton’s Chronicle, a series on Netflix that has had the slightest success, while watching the episodes you might not have imagined multiple scenes being shot and shown on porn sites. Between consequences, possible sanctions and amazement, we invite you to come back to this incident, which has already caused damage.

The Bridgertons Chronicle of Success and Controversy

Warning: this section contains loot related to the first season of The Bridgertons. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

The Brigdgerton Chronicle is one of the must-see series in late 2020 and early this year. Followed by both sides, the series has won over audiences despite a controversy that arose after the sixth episode of the series (when Daphne forced Simon to ejaculate inside her). Indeed, many internet users were shocked to see this scene play out and that the scenario no longer lasted.

However, a large part of the audience enjoyed the series and is looking forward to the second season. We had already written an article on the subject and tried to identify any intrigues we might have in the next season.

Scenes from The Bridgertons’ Chronicle found on pornographic websites

In the past few weeks, several scenes of a sexual nature have been featured on pornographic websites, which can be found in the series The Chronicle of the Bridgertons. Actress Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, spoke on the subject and said she was devastated when she heard the news, our colleagues at The Sun tell us. A man close to the members present on the set also confided:

Sex scenes from The Bridgerton Chronicle appear alongside some of the most obscene content on the internet and have sparked horror and anger. The scorching sets added to the buzz, but it’s a drama for the prestige of the series which is based on blockbuster novels. It’s especially troubling for Phoebe and Régé-Jean, two young comedians who signed up for the roles of their lives and were not ready to be exploited in this way.

According to reports, Netflix is ​​currently working around the clock to track down hackers and eliminate the misuse of their intellectual property. Anyone who tries to stream scenes on adult sites (or other sites) faces prison sentences of up to ten years and unlimited fines for copyright infringement. Although websites with pornographic content are currently still broadcasting these scenes, some have already been directed to remove the videos in question, e.g. B. xvideos.com.