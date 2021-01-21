Omnichannel Retail Market Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts till 2021 | OneView Commerce, Infor, Magento Commerce, Bigcommerce, i-Vend Retail, Shopify, Inc.

The report titled Global Omnichannel Retail (2016-2020) provides an in-depth analysis of the CRM software market with main focus on cloud-based CRM software or cloud applications. The report analyzes the significant trends and potential opportunities in the global CRM software market. The report provides detailed description regarding market overview, market sizing and growth, market segmentation, top players of the market and regional breakdown of market as well. The report also focuses on the available opportunities for the market and key factors that will be accountable for the growth of the market.

The report titled Global Omni-channel Retail Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides an in-depth analysis of the global addressable omni-channel retail market by value. The report also gives an insight of the global omni-channel retail market by products, and by region, etc.

The report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global omni-channel retail market has been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the growth patterns of global retail sales and global retail e-commerce sales, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global omni-channel retail market is at an early stage of worldwide adoption. The market is fragmented with only one prominent player OneView Commerce.

Further, players of the omni-channel retail market OneView Commerce, Infor, Inc., Shopify, Inc., Magento commerce, Bigcommerce and i-Vend Retail are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The prominent players in the global Omnichannel Retail market are:

OneView Commerce, Infor, Magento Commerce, Bigcommerce, i-Vend Retail, Shopify, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Executive Summary



The commercial transactions are undergoing a significant transformation, worldwide. The commercial transactions are of four types namely, B2B, B2C, C2C and C2B. The B2C is also known as the retail sector. The customer shopping experience has evolved over the years; from going to a physical store to purchase a product or a service; to purchasing the same product or service under the umbrella of e-commerce; to buying the same product or a service through multiple channels (that includes smartphones, web or a physical store); to finally been made available the same product or service at the customers demand at anywhere and anytime.

Omni-channel basically aims at integrating all diverse shopping channels into one, so that consumer efforts are reduced and at the same time they make an informed choice. The omni-channel retailing aims at enhancing the customer buying experience by allowing them to seamlessly access the same product or a service across different channels of shopping.

The concept of omni-channel is not only limited to retail, but is spreading across government, financial/banking and B2B channel too.

The global addressable market for omni-channel retail is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the years 2017-2021. The omni-channel retail market is expected to increase due to growth in retail e-commerce industry, technological up gradation, innovations in point of sale terminal technology, increasing smartphone users, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, need to develop sound order management system (OMS), reluctance to adoption of omni-channel retail concept, fast paced software development, etc.

Furthermore, Global Omnichannel Retail Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Omnichannel Retail Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Omnichannel Retail Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Omnichannel Retail Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2023)

– Global Omnichannel Retail Market Forecast (2020-2023)

– Global Omnichannel Retail Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

