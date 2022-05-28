Omari Hardwick Net Worth, Salary, Personal Life, and Bio!!

As of 2022, Omari Hardwick net worth is estimated to be $5 million. He is an American actor from Georgia. Hardwick is best known for his roles in the TV series Saved and Dark Blue, in ‘The A-Team’, ‘Kick-Ass, and ‘For Colored Girls.

Hardwick has done several movies “Miracle at St. Anna” and “Line watch”. He was also in a few episodes of TV shows like “CSI: Miami” and the TV movie “SIS.” The next big TV role he got was in “Dark Blue,” where he played the main character, Ty Curtis. The show is about a group of Los Angeles detectives who work undercover. Hardwick is nominated for the Best Drama Performance NAMIC Vision Award for his performance. Find more about Omari Hardwick net worth and biography here.

Omari Hardwick Early Life

He was born in Savannah, Georgia, on January 9, 1974. Joyce and Clifford Hardwick III are his parents. The man’s father was a lawyer. Hardwick lived most of his childhood in Decatur, Georgia, and went to Marist School in Brookhaven, Georgia.

Omari played basketball, baseball, and football while he was there, but he was also very interested in the arts. He wrote poetry all the time. He went to the University of Georgia on a football scholarship after he graduated from Marist School. Even though football was his main interest at the time, Hardwick also kept writing poetry and did some theatre, which was his minor.

Career Breakthrough

Hardwick wanted to become a football player and join the NFL. After he graduated, he signed up for the NFL Draft, hoping that the San Diego Chargers would pick him. But no team picked him, so he decided to try to make a living as an actor.

Hardwick did a lot of odd jobs to pay for her acting classes. But at first, it was hard for him to find acting jobs, and at one point he moved into his car. In 2002, he got a part as a background actor in a music video by Floetry. He also kept making his own music and poetry. In 2003 and 2004, he tried out for jobs by taking part in the National Poetry Slam.

In 2004, he got lucky when he was chosen to be in the TV movie “Sucker Free City.” In 2005 and 2006, he also got small parts in movies like “Beauty Shop,” “Speechless,” and “Gridiron Gang.” In the 2006 movie “The Guardian,” he had a more important role, and he also got a regular part in the TV show “Saved.” Hardwick spent two years training as a firefighter and paramedic to get ready for his role in the medical drama “Saved.” He was in thirteen episodes of the show.

Hardwick was in several movies in 2010, such as “Kick-Ass,” “Everyday Black Man,” “The A-Team,” and “I Will Follow.” The critics liked how he played the role in “I Will Follow.” He also had a part in the movie “For Colored Girls,” for which he was nominated for the Best Breakthrough Performance Black Reel Award.

In the same year, he also helped start the “Actor’s Lounge” at the Los Angeles Greenway Theater and became a founding member of “Plan B Inc. Theater Group.” He also started his own film company called Bravelife Films. He was featured in Prominence Magazine, an urban lifestyle publication, during the 2010 holiday season. He also continued working on his music and was featured on a song with Eshe in 2012 as well as with Nasty C in 2016.

His longest-running television role to date came in 2014 when he booked the role of James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the series, “Power.” The show is a crime drama series on Starz’s network, becoming one of its most-watched shows. Hardwick plays an intelligent drug dealer who goes by the name Ghost. For his performance, he received numerous accolades, including nominations and wins at the NAACP Image Awards and the NAMIC Vision Award. The show ran for six seasons from 2014 until 2020.

While on “Power,” Hardwick continued appearing in other productions. He co-starred in the science fiction comedy film, “Sorry to Bother You,” in 2018 and also was cast in Zack Snyder’s 2019 film, “Army of the Dead,” which premiered in 2021. In 2021, he was cast in the Netflix series, “Pieces of Her,” which is based on the novel by the same name written by author Karin Slaughter.

Is Omari Hardwick Married?

In the 2000s, Hardwick began dating Jennifer “Jae” Pfautch. The relationship was traumatic for Pfautch, who is of Native American and German descent, as she was disowned by her family for dating outside of her race.

However, the couple remained together and have both made various public statements about their support for interracial marriage. In 2008, Pfautch was pregnant but the child was stillborn. Several years later, in 2012, the couple got married and have since had two children.

