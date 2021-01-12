Omar Sy incognito is promoting the Netflix series

Lupine is a brand new French series that we find actor Omar Sy in, and it’s a real hit on Netflix. But we have just learned that he has given everything to advertise the latter by putting posters on the Paris subway himself.

Omar Sy the new burglar gentleman

Omar Sy takes his role to heart and is a firm believer in the series. So he decided to stick the posters up to promote them. He even had fun asking subway users for help to see if he was recognized. See for yourself what it looks like:

As a reminder, Lupine has been available exclusively on the Netflix platform since January 8th and has achieved real success in many countries around the world. It’s number one in France but also in the United States, a real achievement across the Atlantic. It tells the story of Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy, who is inspired by childhood hero Arsène Lupine to avenge his father falsely accused of a crime he did not commit.