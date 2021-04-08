Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Scope and Growth Prediction 2021 to 2025: DHL Supply Chains, Sultan Bin Soud Ahmed Al, Kunooz Logistics Global

The Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Oman 3PL market is expected to register a growth rate of over 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: DHL Supply Chains, Sultan Bin Soud Ahmed Al, Kunooz Logistics Global, Premier Logistics Muscat, Al Madina Logistics Company, Global Logistics (Oman) Llc, Aramex Muscat, Al Wattaar Trading, Marafi Asyad Company, Khimji Ramdas – Shipping & Services Group, United Shipping & Trading Agency, Maersk Shipping Services & Company LLC, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 20% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355378/oman-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Key Market Trends

Investments in the Country Boosting the Logistics Sector

Having a coastline of 2,100 kilometres at the mouth of the Gulf, and good relations with its neighbours, Oman has a unique opportunity to become the logistics gateway to the GCC consumers and a key centre between Europe and Asia. The Omani government is taking up the promotion of Oman as a main logistics centre in the region through infrastructure investments improving the national logistics development plans, economic diversification, and increase in trade with the GCC, Asia and African nations.

The logistics industry in Oman is undergoing a change conquering the infrastructure block, that includes lack of investment in the port handling capacity, and poor land transportation network with the other Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

– On January 2020, UAE based Tristar Group announced a deal to lease about 11,000 sq. meters of land to develop a logistics project in the Port of Duqm with 3,048 sq. meters of covered warehouse capacity, 5,000 pallet positions and yard for future expansion offering 3PL as well as 4PL services.

– The international freight forwarding and logistics company Panalpina is developing a new office in Muscat, Oman handling around 9,00,000 barrels of oil produced in Oman every day and grab the opportunity to benefit from this lucrative market.

Fisheries boosting the demand for cold chain logistics

Oman is facing a steady growth in the demand for refrigerated trucks with the increasing demand for frozen food and ready to eat meals. The need for special care along with the developing standard of living of the urban population has led the food & beverage sector to become the largest end-user in the industry. Oman has a huge consumer base of fish with an annual consumption of 28 kg fish per person. The Omani Government is focusing on increasing the fish production of the country. There is a rush in the business of hyper marts and convenience stores across Oman, especially in the online grocery delivery segment. These factors are demanding for huge investments in cold chain logistics in terms of advanced trucks with regulated temperatures, multi-level refrigeration and RFID technology, and storage facilities.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355378/oman-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: