Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2021 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players -Kunooz Logistics Global, Premier Logistics Muscat, Al Madina Logistics Company

The Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Oman 3PL market is expected to register a growth rate of over 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market are DHL Supply Chains, Sultan Bin Soud Ahmed Al, Kunooz Logistics Global, Premier Logistics Muscat, Al Madina Logistics Company, Global Logistics (Oman) Llc, Aramex Muscat, Al Wattaar Trading, Marafi Asyad Company, Khimji Ramdas – Shipping & Services Group, United Shipping & Trading Agency and others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152039/oman-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=68

Key Market Trends

Investments in the Country Boosting the Logistics Sector

Having a coastline of 2,100 kilometers at the mouth of the Gulf, and good relations with its neighbors, Oman has a unique opportunity to become the logistics gateway to the GCC consumers and a key center between Europe and Asia. The Omani government is taking up the promotion of Oman as a main logistics center in the region through infrastructure investments improving the national logistics development plans, economic diversification, and an increase in trade with the GCC, Asia, and African nations.

The logistics industry in Oman is undergoing a change conquering the infrastructure block, which includes a lack of investment in the port handling capacity, and poor land transportation network with the other Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

– On January 2020, UAE based Tristar Group announced a deal to lease about 11,000 sq. meters of land to develop a logistics project in the Port of Duqm with 3,048 sq. meters of covered warehouse capacity, 5,000 pallet positions, and a yard for future expansion offering 3PL as well as 4PL services.

– The international freight forwarding and logistics company Panalpina is developing a new office in Muscat, Oman handling around 9,00,000 barrels of oil produced in Oman every day and grab the opportunity to benefit from this lucrative market.

Fisheries boosting the demand for cold chain logistics



Oman is facing a steady growth in the demand for refrigerated trucks with the increasing demand for frozen food and ready to eat meals. The need for special care along with the developing standard of living of the urban population has led the food & beverage sector to become the largest end-user in the industry. Oman has a huge consumer base of fish with an annual consumption of 28 kg fish per person. The Omani Government is focusing on increasing the fish production of the country. There is a rush in the business of hyper marts and convenience stores across Oman, especially in the online grocery delivery segment. These factors are demanding for huge investments in cold chain logistics in terms of advanced trucks with regulated temperatures, multi-level refrigeration and RFID technology, and storage facilities.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152039/oman-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=68

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:



– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com