Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2021 Business Scenario – DHL Supply Chains, Sultan Bin Soud Ahmed Al, Kunooz Logistics Global, Premier Logistics Muscat

The Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Oman 3PL market is expected to register a growth rate of over 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market are DHL Supply Chains, Sultan Bin Soud Ahmed Al, Kunooz Logistics Global, Premier Logistics Muscat, Al Madina Logistics Company, Global Logistics (Oman) Llc, Aramex Muscat, Al Wattaar Trading, Marafi Asyad Company, Khimji Ramdas – Shipping & Services Group, United Shipping & Trading Agency, Maersk Shipping Services & Company L L C* and others.

Key Market Trends:

Investments in the Country Boosting the Logistics Sector

Having a coastline of 2,100 kilometres at the mouth of the Gulf, and good relations with its neighbours, Oman has a unique opportunity to become the logistics gateway to the GCC consumers and a key centre between Europe and Asia. The Omani government is taking up the promotion of Oman as a main logistics centre in the region through infrastructure investments improving the national logistics development plans, economic diversification, and increase in trade with the GCC, Asia and African nations.

The logistics industry in Oman is undergoing a change conquering the infrastructure block, that includes lack of investment in the port handling capacity, and poor land transportation network with the other Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

– On January 2020, UAE based Tristar Group announced a deal to lease about 11,000 sq. meters of land to develop a logistics project in the Port of Duqm with 3,048 sq. meters of covered warehouse capacity, 5,000 pallet positions and yard for future expansion offering 3PL as well as 4PL services.

– The international freight forwarding and logistics company Panalpina is developing a new office in Muscat, Oman handling around 9,00,000 barrels of oil produced in Oman every day and grab the opportunity to benefit from this lucrative market.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

