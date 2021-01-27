Oman 2021-Trends And Opportunities For Business In The Sultanate Of Oman-MEED Insights

Over the past few years, there has been a significant escalation in project activity in Oman with several notable megaprojects completed such as the Duqm refinery, the new Muscat international airport, and the Batinah expressway scheme. And with more than $170bn worth of projects planned or under way, Oman offers a strong pipeline of future opportunities.

The Covid-19 pandemic and weak oil prices had a significant negative effect on Omans project market in 2020 with less than $5bn worth of project contracts awarded in the first ten months of year.

Faced with an economic downturn, the outlook for Omans future projects market will hinge on foreign investment in its major industrial hubs in Sohar, Duqm and Salalah. Chinese investment in particular will be key as part of its Belt and Road Initiative to benefit from Omans position on the main East-West shipping axis.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2917703

Also critical will be the development of the sultanates PPP project plans to obtain more private sector involvement in the funding, construction and operation of future projects. In the absence of major government capital expenditure, private sector financing will be pivotal in getting projects moving again.

Furthermore, with tourism being a key component of Omans Vision 2040, a swift revival of this sector after the Covid-19 pandemic will be important for the sultanates recovery, as developers prepare to complete nearly $7.5bn of tourism and tourism-related projects by the end of 2023.

The accession of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said in January 2020 is another critical factor to Omans progress, and the new Sultan has had a major impact in 2020, making significant changes to the government and the devolution of powers to both ministers and regional governors.

Written by MEED, the Middle East market experts within the GlobalData Group, “Oman 2021” the latest premium intelligence report.

The report assesses the drivers of Omans projects market and the opportunities for international and local business. These opportunities and their challenges are analysed along with the political and economic environment.

The report provides investors, contractors, manufacturers and consultants with a powerful resource that will help them to identify new opportunities, set strategy, and mitigate risk in one of the Middle Easts most important markets.

Scope

The 321-page report includes more than 139 charts, tables, graphs and maps, including tables of projects due to be awarded in 2021, along with projects currently under execution

A powerful resource for anyone seeking to find opportunities, understand risks, set strategy in Oman.

The report assesses the challenges facing the market and includes a review of the changes taking place across Omans political and economic spheres.

The report looks at the impact of Covid-19 on Oman, and what it means for business in the Sultanate.

Understand the impact of coronavirus on Middle East oil and gas

It informs strategy

Identifies new and potential opportunities

Highlights challenges in the market

Helps you minimise risk.

Reasons to Buy

Detailed analysis of the opportunities for business and projects in Oman

Comprehensive review of the impact of Covid-19 on the Oman market

Outlook for policy and investment in the Sultanate

A review of the vision and reforms of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said

Project opportunities with client and procurement details

Investment drivers and client spending plans

Understand risks and set strategy in the Oman market

Complete assessment of the economic outlook for the Oman

Updates on Omans Vision 2040 development plan

Analysis of all major business sectors in Oman including: oil & gas; power & water; construction, petrochemicals, transport and renewables

Detailed assessment of Muscats Public Private Partnership (PPP) plans

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2917703

Table of Contents

1 Executive summary

2 Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Economic impact

Covid-19 impact on projects market

3 Government

4 Economy

5 Projects market

6 PPP in Oman

7 Oil and Gas

8 Construction

9 Tourism

10 Transport

11 Industry

12 Power and Renewables

13 Desalination

14 Wastewater

About ResearchMoz:

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Follow me on : https://pranrmoz.blogspot.com/