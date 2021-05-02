Olympia Dukakis, Cher’s mother, died in “The Magic of the Moon”

In 1987 the film took home three Academy Awards, with both actresses receiving awards.

He died on Saturday May 1st at his New York home, Olympia Dukakis. The actress was “at her side” with her daughter Christina Zorich, the family said in a statement. He was 89 years old.

“O Feitiço da Lua” was the most significant role in his long career, in which he played the meddling matriarch of the Castorini family. The film would win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for John Patrick Shanley and the Oscar for Best Actress for Cher and Best Supporting Actress for Olympia Dukakis.

During her career, the actress has been part of hundreds of plays, including a few Broadway shows. On screen, he also stood out in the miniseries Sinatra and Joana d’Arc, and in Crónicas de São Francisco, a project he returned to in 2019, now in a new season on Netflix .

Although Apollo Dukakis, the brother of the actress, announced without giving the cause of death that Olympia had already been very ill in recent months.

“You are now at peace with your Louis,” he wrote, referring to actor Louis Zorich, whom Olympia married in 1962 and who stayed together until his death in 2018.

Posted by Apollo Dukakis on Saturday 1st May 2021