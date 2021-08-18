Olivia Vedder, daughter of Eddie Vedder, releases first single

It’s called “My Father’s Daughter” and was composed by her father, the singer of Pearl Jam. It’s on the soundtrack of a Sean Penn movie.

Olivia Vedder is 17 years old.

The eldest daughter of Eddie Vedder, lead singer of Pearl Jam, goes her own musical path. Olivia Vedder has just released her first single “My Father’s Daughter”, composed by her father and regular collaborator, Glen Hansard.

Olivia Vedder is 17 years old and her theme is integrated into the soundtrack of the film “Flag Day”, in which Sean Penn stars alongside her daughter Dylan Penn. The soundtrack includes another song by Olivia Vedder, Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard. It’s called “There’s a girl”.

Recently, Sean Penn – who was one of the most active voices in the industry in calling for Covid-19 vaccinations – urged movie fans not to come to theaters if they are not vaccinated. “Flag Day” opens in Portugal in December.

