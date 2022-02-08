Olivia Rodrigo’s Story: The Disney actress became a pop music star

In the past few days, Olivia Rodrigo has been named Woman of the Year by Billboard magazine. Over the course of 2021, this 18-year-old has firmly established herself as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet – and has already become an icon of her generation. His story is still short, but full of great deeds.

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo was born in 2003 in California, USA. She grew up in the Temecula area, the daughter of a Filipino family therapist and a teacher of Germanic and Irish descent. She started taking singing lessons in daycare. A short time later he was already attending piano lessons. At the age of six she sang at school and took part in plays. At the age of 12 he began to learn the guitar.

During her childhood and adolescence she was heavily influenced by her parents’ music – especially rock music. From Pearl Jam to Green Day, to The White Stripes and No Doubt, there were many bands that were part of his musical family education. The first concert he attended was a Weezer performance.

Later on, Olivia Rodrigo also became interested in more country sounds, especially when she became one of Taylor Swift’s biggest fans – a pop songwriter with a certain country aesthetic.

He was just 12 years old when he starred in his first commercial – for Old Navy. In the same year she made her debut in a small film, Grace Stirs Up Success, in which she played the protagonist. In 2016, she moved to Los Angeles when she was chosen to play guitar-playing Paige Olvera on the Disney series Bizaardvark – a project she worked on for three years.

Leaving Bizaardvark, he landed a role in a major Disney production, the series High School Musical, which he continues to this day. For the production’s soundtrack, he composed the theme “All I Want” with colleague Joshua Bassett and co-wrote “Just for a Moment”.

Her talent was evident and that’s what prompted Interscope and Geffen Records to sign Olivia Rodrigo in 2020. They saw her as another Disney star who could make the leap to a big music career – as did Demi Lovato or Miley Cyrus older cases like Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears. But at the same time, Rodrigo explained that she was interested in the deal because she is seen primarily as a talented songwriter – and not just as a performer with pop star potential.

Olivia Rodrigo’s life changed completely on January 8, 2021 when she released the song “Drivers Licence”. The song twice broke Spotify’s record for most streams in a single week – as of January 12, it had been listened to more than 17 million times on the streaming platform. Within seven days there were more than 80 million games, which was also a record. It primarily attracted a young audience.

“It was absolutely the craziest week of my life. My whole life changed in an instant,” the singer-actress told the New York Times at the time. Although there are numerous sudden success stories, it is by no means common for this to happen with the release of an artist’s first single.

TikTok will have contributed to the success of Drivers License – as it has become one of the most used topics for videos on the social network. And the show “Saturday Night Live” did a sketch based on the song. Though it’s never been confirmed, many fans believe the heartbreak song was inspired by an alleged relationship between Olivia Rodrigo and fellow actress Joshua Bassett.

In April he released the second single “Deja Vu” which was another big hit. The following month “Good 4 You” was released, another hit despite having a difficult life. Olivia Rodrigo had to give the band Paramore credit since their theme, Misery Business, was quite similar.

“It’s disappointing that people generally discredit the skills and talent of young women. Every song is inspired by a different song and I think it would be really cool if a girl 15 years from now wanted to write a song inspired by something I created. That’s what creativity is about,” he said in an interview with the LA Times published in December.

Not only did it create a legion of fans out of nothing, it was well-received by music critics. This was further emphasized with the release of the debut album, Sour, which was released on May 21, 2021. It was one of the albums of the year for several specialist publications.

Dubbed “the voice of her generation,” she has crafted an intense record that features some quintessential teenage angst — with pop-punk influences — but also pop ballads that address heartbreak in a realistic (rather than melodramatic) way . It took their vulnerabilities and insecurities and built songs around them. Taylor Swift, Lorde and even names like Avril Lavigne or Fiona Apple were some of the influences. Taylor Swift has publicly shown pride in what Olivia Rodrigo has done.

At the end of the year, the impact is inevitable. “Sour” was Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2021 – and “Drivers License” was the most-streamed song of the year on the same platform. Named Entertainer of the Year by Time Magazine, she immediately became an ordained personality. So much so that she was invited by the White House and US President Joe Biden to be one of the artists campaigning for vaccines against Covid-19.

Olivia Rodrigo has announced an international tour this year that will travel through Europe – namely Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, Belgium, the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands – but not Portugal.

Of course, the artist is also looking forward to the next Grammys, which is scheduled for April 4th. Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for the four best categories – Best Album of the Year, Best Recording, Best Song and Best New Artist. And still competes in three more.

So far, the change in his life has been quite positive, as he summarized in an interview with the “LA Times”. “Everyone says: What a strange life, isn’t it? But it’s probably not much different than the drastic change that another 18-year-old would have if they went to college.”

Have you thought about teaming up again with producer Dan Nigro, who you made Sour with, to create a second album – they even came up with the idea of ​​renting an Airbnb in Italy to fully focus on the record focus. However, she is now more focused on the third season of the High School Musical series, in which she continues to be one of the protagonists.

“But I never take a break from music. When I recorded the second season, I wrote about five songs on my album. So I think I’ll be even more productive. But who knows? I’ve only been doing this for a year. I still have a lot to understand.”